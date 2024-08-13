Braves Close to Returning Vital Piece of Rotation
The Atlanta Braves are closing in on reinforcing the starting rotation. All-star starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez is scheduled to pitch a rehab start in Triple-A on Tuesday, the Gwinnett Stripers announced.
In 19 starts this season, Lopez has a 2.06 ERA with a 1.19 WHIP, a 203 ERA+ and 102 strikeouts over 104 1/3 innings pitched.
Lopez has been out since July 28 when he exited his start against the New York Mets after just three scoreless innings. He was diagnosed with right forearm inflammation. His MRI came back clean, and the Braves originally thought Lopez wouldn’t have to go on the Injured List.
That obviously didn’t work out and he was placed on the 15-day retroactive to Aug. 2. Lopez is eligible to be activated on Saturday. Assuming he gets five days rest following his rehab start and goes immediately back to the Braves, he would be available to pitch the home series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Between the missed time of Lopez and Max Fried before him, the Braves have struggled to fill the missing holes in the rotation. They tried Bryce Elder again, didn’t work out. Grant Holmes had a good first start, but he hasn’t been effective in his other two starts.
For a moment, it looked like Ian Anderson might finally return to fill a spot, but that never happened. Getting healthy is looking like the only hope the rotation has to get back on track.
The Braves are scheduled to activate outfielder Michael Harris || on Wednesday as well.
Once Lopez is back in the rotation, it should look as such:
- Max Fried
- Chris Sale
- Reynaldo Lopez
- Specncer Schwellenbach
- Charlie Morton
This version of the rotation saw the most success this season when healthy. At least three of these guys need to be healthy for any shot at postseason success, should they hang on and get there. If the rotation can stay healthy the rest of the way, they’ll have a fighting chance.