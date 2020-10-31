The Atlanta Braves used 48 different players this season, two less than the club employed last season.

The Braves used 20 position players and 28 pitchers, with 1B Freddie Freeman, OF Marcell Ozuna and SS Dansby Swanson leading the way with 60 games played...Ozuna and Swanson started all 60, while Freeman started 58...RHP Shane Greene led all relievers with 28 appearances, while LHP Max Fried was the only pitcher to make double-digit starts with 11.

The Braves actually had 29 different players pitch, as INF/OF Charlie Culberson made one appearance... That total was tied for the second most in the National League...Only Miami had more players on the mound with 37.

Nine players in the majors started all 60 games this season, including two other teammate pairs... Francisco Lindor and Carlos Santana did it for the Indians, while Whit Merrifield and Maikel Franco accomplished the feat for the Royals...Fifteen players played in 60 games this season, including Starling Marte, who played in 61 after being dealt midseason from Arizona to Miami.

The Braves used nine rookies this season, including six pitchers (RHP Ian Anderson, LHP Tucker Davidson, RHP Patrick Weigel, RHP Bryse Wilson, RHP Kyle Wright and RHP Huascar Ynoa)...The three position players were C William Contreras, C Alex Jackson, and OF Cristian Pache...Anderson, Davidson, Weigel, Contreras and Pache all made their MLB debut this season.

The six rookie pitchers were the fourth fewest by a National League team this season...Only the Mets (3), Reds (4) and Padres (5) used less.

