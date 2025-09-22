Braves Sign Charlie Morton, Pitching Status Unclear
NOTE: This is a developing story with more updates to come. This story will be updated when more details arrive.
The reunion between the Atlanta Braves and Charlie Morton is a go. He has officially re-signed with the team and will arrive in Atlanta on Tuesday.
In a corresponding move, they optioned right-hander Jhancarlos Lara and designated right-hander Carson Ragsdale for assignment.
Manager Brian Snitker didn’t have specifics to give for what Morton would do. The signing wasn't official at the time of his comments.
It’s not even a guarantee that he’ll actually pitch again this season with a week left. However, the fact that we was signed to a Major League contract is a pretty solid indicator that he could.
“We don’t really have a plan. We just got him back,” he said.
The Tigers designated Morton for assignment on Sunday. It's unclear if he was released or if he elected free agency before he signed. All we can conclude is that he wasn't another waiver claim.
We'll know soon enough if this is a send-off ahead of retirement, something that's expected after this season.
All we know for certain is that he will be in the building tomorrow. The plan is to converse with Morton when he gets into town and figure it out from there. Very few could have anticipated that his return would happen at all, let alone in this fashion.
At this time, he has a 5.89 ERA in 32 games, 26 starts, with the Baltimore Orioles and the Detroit Tigers this season. It’s been a turbulent season. At times, he’s been relegated to the bullpen. Others, he was good enough to be a deadline pick-up.
His last start, coincidentally against the Braves, was the final straw that led to him being placed on waivers.
If the Braves are bringing him back, there has to be some level of confidence in his ability to pitch at least one more time.
The Braves have certainly felt his absence from the rotation this season. He gave them at least 30 starts over each of the last four seasons before leaving in free agency.
Perhaps we will get one last chance to see him in a Braves uniform over the next few days. He pitched on Friday, so he could pitch as early as Wednesday. He would be rested enough for sure by the time the Pirates come to town this weekend.
Morton’s most recent stint with the Braves lasted from 2021 to 2024. He pitched to a 3.87 ERA and gave the Braves at least 30 starts every season. He was part of a World Series winner, three division titles and back-to-back 100-win seasons.
Getting to finish his career where he started and then eventually returned to be part of some good Braves teams would make for a nice moment.