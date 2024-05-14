Austin Riley Sits for Second Day as Braves Look To Win Series Early Versus Cubs
The Atlanta Braves are riding a hot streak.
Winners of five of their last six, Atlanta’s been relying on lockdown starting pitching to take series against the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets in the past week. After last night’s victory over the Chicago Cubs, Atlanta can make it a third-straight series victory with a win tonight. The Braves are sending Chris Sale (5-1, 2.95) to the bump against fellow veteran Jameson Taillon (3-0, 1.13).
Lineups for the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, May 14th
Here's how Atlanta will line up for the contest:
RF Ronald Acuña Jr
2B Ozzie Albies
DH Marcell Ozuna
1B Matt Olson
C Travis d’Arnaud
CF Michael Harris II
SS Orlando Arcia
LF Jarred Kelenic
3B Zack Short
As expected, Austin Riley continues to sit out after leaving Sunday night’s game with “left side tightness” - a Monday MRI revealed just irritation and he is expected to return some time this week. Short gets his 2nd consecutive start in Riley’s stead at third base, batting 9th.
Sale has been revitalized after the offseason trade bringing him from the Boston Red Sox to Atlanta - he’s 5-1 with a 2.95 ERA in his seven starts, striking out 52 against just four walks in his 42.2 innings. He hasn’t faced the Cubs since 2016, but a few of their hitters have some at-bats against him: catcher Yan Gomes is batting .269 over 26 at-bats with one homer, while Cody Bellinger is 1-3 and Mike Tauchman is 1-2.
Here's the Cubs lineup:
SS Nico Hoerner
RF Seiya Suzuki
1B Cody Bellinger
DH Christopher Morel
3B Patrick Wisdom
LF Mike Tauchman
2B Nick Madrigal
C Miguel Amaya
CF Pete Crow-Armstrong
Taillon’s season started late due to a lower back injury that forced him to the injured list out of spring training. He’s been stellar since coming back, though, with the Cubs winning each of his first four starts with an average of 5.73 runs of support for the righty. He took the ball in Truist Park last summer, getting a no-decision after six innings with two runs allowed on three hits, walking one and striking out three. Ozzie Albies took him deep in the first inning, while Marcell Ozuna’s 7th inning double scored the second run and knocked Taillon from the game.
Albies, Matt Olson, and Ronald Acuña Jr. have all homered off of Taillon, while Orlando Arcia is 4-10 with two RBIs. Adam Duvall has two RBIs off of Taillon, but that’s across 27 at-bats and he’s batting only .222 off of the righty.
How to Watch the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, May 14th
This evening’s matchup is slated for a 7:20 PM ET first pitch. Atlanta’s broadcast is on Bally Sports South while the Cubs are on Marquee Sports Network. For those out of market, both are available on MLB.tv.
If you’d rather just listen, the Cubs radio broadcast is available on 670 The Score while the Atlanta Braves Radio Network has the standard broadcast on 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan and affiliates across Braves Country as well as a Spanish language broadcast on La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM.