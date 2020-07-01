BravesCentral
Want Braves Baseball? Wear a mask

Bill Shanks

Georgia governor Brian Kemp is on a statewide "Wear a Mask" tour. He has not required that Georgia citizens wear masks in public. He's leaving that up to the individual city mayors. But he's strongly enouraging all Georgians to wear masks.

Kemp commented today about the chances of football, particularly college football, being played in Georgia two months from now. 

“If people, especially our young people, don’t start wearing a mask when they’re going out in public and our numbers keep rising, that’s (college football games)  going to be a tall task," he said. "But if we all hunker down right now, and dig in the next two or three weeks, we can get this turned in the right direction.”

So, if Kemp can say that about college football, can't the same be said for baseball. It has nothing to do with people being in the stands or not. That's not going to happen with either sport, in my opinion. 

Let's please wear the masks. Do what you can to help make baseball and sports happen. 

Wednesday the state of Georgia had a record-high of new cases. The numbers are not getting better. What if on August 1 the state of Georgia is still having 3000 new cases per day, or if that's still going on two months from now.

Baseball has got to pull this off. It's not going to be easy. But maybe it will be made easier if we simply all wear our masks. Not doing so may jeopardize the season.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

