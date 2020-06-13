The proposals are going back and forth via email. Huh? Wait, these people can't get together in a room and figure this crap out?

I don't really care if there is a pandemic going on. There are plenty of large conference rooms in New York where these two sides can sit together, at least six feet apart, and work this out.

Instead, they are sending emails back and forth like they are exchanging offers on a house.

The calendar is now their biggest problem. To start play on July 4, which would have been cool as hell, they would have needed to be at spring training by Saturday. Like this Saturday. Like tomorrow, June 13.

That would have given teams three full weeks of spring training to start the season on July 4.

But it's not going to happen.

We are getting desperate for baseball. This has been a tough year, a tough couple of weeks. We need something to escape to, and for those of us who love the game, this is what we usually have.

The Braves are one team that really need to play. This is a good roster, and a roster of 29 players would be really good considering the Braves depth.

We're waiting players. We're waiting owners. At this point we don't even care who wins this battle royal between rich people.

Right now, we're the losers, and we're sick of it.

Please get to the bargaining table and work this out!

