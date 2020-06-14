BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Baseball's leaders have shown no leadership

Bill Shanks

It was almost like a Saturday night massacre.

The players spoke first, with a Tweet. Then it was the owners’ turn. 

No phone calls. No sit-down discussions. A damn Tweet.

“It unfortunately appears that further dialogue with the league would be futile,” MLBPA executive director Tony Clark said in a statement. “It’s time to get back to work. Tell us when and where.”

The league responded in a statement Saturday night: “We are disappointed that the MLBPA has chosen not to negotiate in good faith over resumption of play after MLB has made three successive proposals that would provide players, clubs and our fans with an amicable resolution to a very difficult situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

I’m not taking sides here. Why not? Well, in a day where we all must take sides – one or the other – on every issue (which is stupid), I believe there are merits to both sides’ issues.

We’re in unchartered waters here. There is no guidebook. No precedent for what was done before that could work again.

And yet, the one thing I will agree with is the owners are using this pandemic to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement.

The owners are not smart. Ken Kendrick, Arizona’s “leader,” admitted this week baseball needs a salary cap, needs revenue sharing.

That’s smart, Ken. Give the players a line to say, “See, all those bastards are after is a salary cap.”

And then Bill DeWitt, the Cardinals’ owner, saying baseball is not profitable.

Give me a break.

I’ll use J.J. Cooper’s response. He’s my good friend from Baseball America. The Royals were purchased in 2000 by the Glass Family for $96 million. They solid the team last year for $1 billion. And while the Royals did when a World Series under the Glass ownership, their revenues, attendance, and success were nothing to make you think there could be a $904 million profit.

Therefore, Mr. DeWitt, just shut up.

This is about a void in leadership. Rob Manfred and Tony Clark have failed. And now, we’re going to get a bunch of pissed off players back on the field just to receive the checks and go home.

All because the only thing Rob and Tony could do is send emails to one another.

Pathetic.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Spencer Strider Interview - Part Three

Bill Shanks talks with Atlanta Braves fourth-round pick Spencer Strider

Bill Shanks

Spencer Strider Interview - Part Two

Bill Shanks continues his conversation with Clemson right-hander Spencer Strider, taken in the fourth round by the Braves Thursday night

Bill Shanks

Brian Snitker must have a different looking depth chart this year

What happens if a player tests positive? Well, the Braves, and every other MLB team, must have contingency plans

Bill Shanks

Did the Braves use the correct strategy in this year's draft?

Bill Shanks talks about the two options the Braves had to approach the draft and the decision they made might not have been the best one

Bill Shanks

Braves fourth-round pick Spencer Strider on his recovery from Tommy John surgery

Bill Shanks talks with Braves fourth-round pick Spencer Strider about his return from Tommy John surgery

Bill Shanks

Rob Manfred needs to stop sending emails and figure this mess out

Bill Shanks talks about the need for baseball owners and players to figure this out

Bill Shanks

Braves draft two college pitchers with final two picks

The Atlanta Braves took college pitchers Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder with their final two selections in Thursday's MLB amateur draft

Bill Shanks

Braves select Michigan outfielder Jesse Franklin in the third round

After taking a pitcher in the first round, the Braves get a college outfielder in Jesse Franklin in the third round of the MLB Draft

Bill Shanks

Interview with Braves first rounder Jared Shuster

Bill Shanks finishes his interview with former Wake Forest left-handed pitcher Jared Shuster

Bill Shanks

Jared Shuster talks about learning he had been drafted by the Atlanta Braves

Jared Shuster joins Bill Shanks to talk about going in the first round of the draft to the Atlanta Braves

Bill Shanks