Bleacher Report Names Top Braves Prospect at Each Level
The Atlanta Braves, without a doubt, are looking to the future after a disappointing 2025 season. Bleacher Report recently did a deep dive into each Minor League organization, listing who they see as the Braves’ top prospect in each level. There’s good news for Braves fans there: two Minor League Braves are listed among the top 100 prospects in baseball.
Bleacher Report’s top Braves at each level of the Minors are as follows:
- Triple-A: RHP JR Ritchie
- Double-A: RHP Ian Mejia
- Single-A: LHP Cam Caminiti
- High-A: SS Alex Lodise
- Rookie: Diego Tornes
JR Ritchie cracked MLB.com’s Top 100 list, coming in at 99th, and Bleacher Report seems to concur, ranking Ritchie 93rd on the site’s own rankings. Both MLB.com and Baseball America expect Ritchie to compete for Major League playing time as early as next season.
Ian Mejia has been sensational in Columbus. The right-hander has posted an impressive 12-3 record this season, including a 2.67 ERA over 131 1/3 innings. He’s also recorded 109 strikeouts and just a 1.10 WHIP.
The Braves can look forward to a dominant right-hander in Ritchie, but they’ve also got a dominant lefty brewing. Cam Caminiti is currently the highest-rated player for the Braves organization according to Bleacher Report’s Top 100, at 88th. The 2025 first-round pick had a bit of an adjustment year in the minors, going 2-4 with a 3.09 ERA in 17 games played.
With that said, Caminiti still boasted 90 strikeouts in 70 innings with a 1.26 WHIP. The 19-year-old has some room to adjust, but he’s clearly shown flashes of dominance.
High-A shortstop Alex Lodise has played well in his first season of pro baseball, posting a .252 batting average with 26 hits, 11 runs, 9 RBIs, and a single home run. He’s been sure-handed, too, recording only two errors on 73 total chances, good for a fielding percentage of .969 at shortstop and 1.000 at second base.
Lodise won the Dick Howser Trophy in college, but isn’t listed in Bleacher Report’s top 100 prospects. Regardless, the Braves surely have high hopes for him, especially with the collapse that occurred at the Braves’ shortstop position this year.
17-year-old outfielder Diego Tornes has been tearing it up in rookie ball, recording a .279 batting average, with 34 hits, 20 runs and 13 RBIs in just 122 at-bats.
The Havana, Cuba, native will have a while to continue his development, but he has looked quite strong as a teenager in his first year of pro baseball.