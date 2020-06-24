Let's first start with the 40-man roster. These players are NOT required to be brought to major league spring training or be on the 60-man player pool (although they will evidently still be paid for being on the 40-man roster).

Mike Soroka

Max Fried

Mike Foltynewicz

Sean Newcomb

Cole Hamels

Kyle Wright

Touki Toussaint

Mark Melancon

Will Smith

Chris Martin

Shane Greene

Darren O'Day

Luke Jackson

Patrick Weigel

Huascar Ynoa

Bryse Wilson

Jacob Webb

Jeremy Walker

Chad Sobotka

Philip Pfeifer

AJ Minter

Tucker Davidson

Jasseel De La Cruz

Grant Dayton

Travis d'Arnaud

Tyler Flowers

Alex Jackson

William Contreras

Freddie Freeman

Ozzie Albies

Dansby Swanson

Austin Riley

Johan Camargo

Adeiny Hechavarria

Ronald Acuna, Jr.

Ender Inciarte

Nick Markakis

Adam Duvall

Marcell Ozuna

Cristian Pache



That's 40 players currently on the 40-man roster.

Now here are the players who were in big league camp during spring training. There are 28 players. Obviously, all 28 of these players cannot be on the 60-man player pool.

Felix Hernandez

Ian Anderson

Kyle Muller

Josh Tomlin

Chris Rusin

Thomas Burrows

Kurt Hoekstra

Connor Johnstone

Ben Rowen

Chris Nunn

Shea Langeliers

Carlos Martinez

Jonathan Morales

Yonder Alonso

Bryce Ball

Sean Kazmar

Pete Kozma

Jack Lopez

Braden Shewmake

Yangervis Solarte

Riley Unroe

Charlie Culberson

Trey Harris

Greyson Jenista

Peter O'Brien

Rafael Ortega

Shane Robinson

Drew Waters

And don't forget about players who are neither on the 40-man roster and may not have been in camp as a non-roster player. There is one in particularly who jumped the fence in March and did really well.

Tyler Matzek

That's 69 players for a 60-man player pool.

So, which ones would the Braves keep off the list? Well, I think they may hold off on William Contreras, the catching prospect. Grant Dayton had a rough spring training, so he might be in jeopardy if he fails to impress in Spring Training 2.0.

Jasseel De La Cruz seems like a stretch to put on the roster. How is A.J. Minter's health? That's got to be a question.

From the non-roster catchers, Shea Langeliers is a lock to be on it. They may pick one between Carlos Martinez and Jonathan Morales.

Trey Harris and Greyson Jenista would unlikely be on the list. The Braves may instead go with the players who have at least had some time in the major leagues, like Peter O'Brien, Rafael Ortega, Shane Robinson and Yangervis Solarte.

We'll see if there are any free agents out there the Braves may decide to bring in to camp. And there may be trades. We'll just have to see.

