Braves 60-man player pool options
Bill Shanks
Let's first start with the 40-man roster. These players are NOT required to be brought to major league spring training or be on the 60-man player pool (although they will evidently still be paid for being on the 40-man roster).
Mike Soroka
Max Fried
Mike Foltynewicz
Sean Newcomb
Cole Hamels
Kyle Wright
Touki Toussaint
Mark Melancon
Will Smith
Chris Martin
Shane Greene
Darren O'Day
Luke Jackson
Patrick Weigel
Huascar Ynoa
Bryse Wilson
Jacob Webb
Jeremy Walker
Chad Sobotka
Philip Pfeifer
AJ Minter
Tucker Davidson
Jasseel De La Cruz
Grant Dayton
Travis d'Arnaud
Tyler Flowers
Alex Jackson
William Contreras
Freddie Freeman
Ozzie Albies
Dansby Swanson
Austin Riley
Johan Camargo
Adeiny Hechavarria
Ronald Acuna, Jr.
Ender Inciarte
Nick Markakis
Adam Duvall
Marcell Ozuna
Cristian Pache
That's 40 players currently on the 40-man roster.
Now here are the players who were in big league camp during spring training. There are 28 players. Obviously, all 28 of these players cannot be on the 60-man player pool.
Felix Hernandez
Ian Anderson
Kyle Muller
Josh Tomlin
Chris Rusin
Thomas Burrows
Kurt Hoekstra
Connor Johnstone
Ben Rowen
Chris Nunn
Shea Langeliers
Carlos Martinez
Jonathan Morales
Yonder Alonso
Bryce Ball
Sean Kazmar
Pete Kozma
Jack Lopez
Braden Shewmake
Yangervis Solarte
Riley Unroe
Charlie Culberson
Trey Harris
Greyson Jenista
Peter O'Brien
Rafael Ortega
Shane Robinson
Drew Waters
And don't forget about players who are neither on the 40-man roster and may not have been in camp as a non-roster player. There is one in particularly who jumped the fence in March and did really well.
Tyler Matzek
That's 69 players for a 60-man player pool.
So, which ones would the Braves keep off the list? Well, I think they may hold off on William Contreras, the catching prospect. Grant Dayton had a rough spring training, so he might be in jeopardy if he fails to impress in Spring Training 2.0.
Jasseel De La Cruz seems like a stretch to put on the roster. How is A.J. Minter's health? That's got to be a question.
From the non-roster catchers, Shea Langeliers is a lock to be on it. They may pick one between Carlos Martinez and Jonathan Morales.
Trey Harris and Greyson Jenista would unlikely be on the list. The Braves may instead go with the players who have at least had some time in the major leagues, like Peter O'Brien, Rafael Ortega, Shane Robinson and Yangervis Solarte.
We'll see if there are any free agents out there the Braves may decide to bring in to camp. And there may be trades. We'll just have to see.
Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.