Ozzie Albies is back. The Braves have activated Albies off the 10-day injured list. He's expected to be in the lineup tonight as the Braves try to avoid the sweep by the Miami Marlins.

Albies played just 11 games this season before going down with a wrist injury. He has hit .159 with a .196 on base percentage in 46 plate appearances, with one home run, six runs batted in and two doubles.

Albies' last game was on August 4. The Braves have gone 16-14 with Albies out of the lineup.

To make room for Albies on the roster, the Braves sent Johan Camargo down to the alternate site. Camargo has hit .200 this season with four home runs, nine runs batted in, eight doubles and a .244 on base percentage.

As a starter in 31 games, Camargo has hit only .188 with a .235 on base percentage. He's 3-8 as a substitute this season.

We'll see where manager Brian Snitker places Albies in the lineup. He was hitting second before his injury put him on the injured list. Dansby Swanson thrived when he was hitting first in the lineup when Ronald Acuna was out, but since Acuna has returned and Swanson has hit second Swanson has not done as well. He's hit .239 as the number two hitter, but he has a .357 on base percentage with 12 walks in 20 games.

That stat alone might keep Swanson in the two spot, and Snitker might move Albies down in the order.

