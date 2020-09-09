SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Braves activate Ozzie Albies

Bill Shanks

Ozzie Albies is back. The Braves have activated Albies off the 10-day injured list. He's expected to be in the lineup tonight as the Braves try to avoid the sweep by the Miami Marlins.

Albies played just 11 games this season before going down with a wrist injury. He has hit .159 with a .196 on base percentage in 46 plate appearances, with one home run, six runs batted in and two doubles.

Albies' last game was on August 4. The Braves have gone 16-14 with Albies out of the lineup.

To make room for Albies on the roster, the Braves sent Johan Camargo down to the alternate site. Camargo has hit .200 this season with four home runs, nine runs batted in, eight doubles and a .244 on base percentage. 

As a starter in 31 games, Camargo has hit only .188 with a .235 on base percentage. He's 3-8 as a substitute this season.

We'll see where manager Brian Snitker places Albies in the lineup. He was hitting second before his injury put him on the injured list. Dansby Swanson thrived when he was hitting first in the lineup when Ronald Acuna was out, but since Acuna has returned and Swanson has hit second Swanson has not done as well. He's hit .239 as the number two hitter, but he has a .357 on base percentage with 12 walks in 20 games.

That stat alone might keep Swanson in the two spot, and Snitker might move Albies down in the order.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Brian Snitker talks about having another starter struggle

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about another loss with another bad start from a starting pitcher

Bill Shanks

The Braves needed Kyle Wright to step up and he struggled once again

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright talks about his loss to the Miami Marlins on Tuesday at Truist Park

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright pitches for Braves in game two against the Marlins

The Braves will send Kyle Wright back to the mound to face the Miami Marlins in game two of the series

Bill Shanks

Braves - Marlins notes for game two in Atlanta

Here are notes from the Braves media relations department for the Braves and Marlins

Bill Shanks

Braves place Max Fried on 10-day injured list

Max Fried is on the injured list, but Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos hopes he will only miss one start

Bill Shanks

Ian Anderson talks about his rough start Monday against the Marlins

Atlanta Braves starter Ian Anderson talks about his third start of his MLB career Monday against the Miami Marlins

Bill Shanks

Braves lose 5-4 to Marlins in 10 innings

The Braves played a sloppy game Monday losing to the Marlins in 10 innings

Bill Shanks

Ian Anderson goes for the Braves Monday against the Marlins

The Atlanta Braves will send Ian Anderson to the mound Monday against Jose Urena and the Miami Marlins

Bill Shanks

Marcell Ozuna leading Braves with MVP-type numbers

The Braves start the new week still in first place by three games over the Phillies

Bill Shanks

Josh Tomlin leads Braves to win over the Nationals 10-3

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about the performance of Josh Tomlin and the second grand slam in three days for first baseman Freddie Freeman

Bill Shanks