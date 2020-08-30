SI.com
Braves - Phillies Game Three Notes

Bill Shanks

The Braves and Phillies meet today to finish a three-game series with the 10th and final game between the teams this season...The clubs finished a three-game set in Atlanta last weekend, with the Braves taking two-of-three games...The teams split four games here, August 7-10. 

The Braves need to win tonight to salvage a split in the season series..The Braves dropped the season set to the Phillies last season for just the second time in eight seasons (since 2012)...They went 6-13 against Philadelphia in 2017...Philadelphia last won consecutive season sets against the Braves in 2010-2011. 

The Braves dropped the first two games of this series and are trying to avoid being swept in Philadelphia for the first time since the first three games of last season...The Phillies scored 23 runs in that series. 

With yesterday’s loss, the Braves are guaranteed of having a losing record in Philadelphia this season...Atlanta has not had a winning record in Philadelphia since 2016, when they went 5-4 here...They were 2-8 in 2017, 4-5 in 2018 and 4-6 last season. 

LHP Tommy Milone is set to make his Braves debut tonight...Milone has faced the Phillies once in his career, going 6.0 scoreless innings on September 20, 2011 while with Washington to take a no-decision in a 4-3, 10-inning win... The Phillies starting lineup that day was CF Shane Victorino, SS Wilson Valdez, 1B John Mayberry, RF Hunter Pence, LF Ben Francisco, C Erik Kratz, 2B Pete Orr, 3B Michael Martinez and P Kyle Kendrick. 

RHP Jake Arrieta is scheduled to face the Braves for the 11th career time and for the second time this season...The 6-foot-4, 225-pound native of Farmington, MO tossed 6.0 scoreless innings on August 8 to win 5-0 over the Braves in his last start against them...Overall, he is 6-3 with a 2.93 career ERA (19 ER/58.1 IP) against Atlanta.  

 1B Freddie Freeman singled in his final at-bat yesterday, extending his season-best hitting streak to 12 games...His run is tied for the second-longest active streak in the majors with ChicagoAL’s Jose Abreu...Washington’s Trea Turner has hit in his last 14 games...It is the longest such streak by a Braves player this season. 

Freeman has just four longer hitting streaks in his 11-year career...He had streaks of 14 games (7/29- 8/12) and 16 games (5/19-6/3) in 2018, a 20-game streak in 2011 (7/17-8/6) and a career-best 30-game streak in 2016 (8/24-9/28).

Dating to a doubleheader on August 9 at Philadelphia, a span of 17 games, Freeman has gone 24-for-61 (.393) with 12 extra-base hits (eight doubles, a triple, three home runs), and more walks (11) than strikeouts (9)...He has reached base safely in 35-of-72 (.486) plate appearances in this time.  

