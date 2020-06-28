BravesCentral
Braves announce 60-man player pool for 2020

Bill Shanks

The Atlanta Braves announced the club’s 60-man player pool for the 2020 regular season. The club included 56 players in the pool, including 17 non-roster submissions. The breakdown is below. A star denotes a non-roster player.

LEFT-HANDED PITCHERS (12): Tucker Davidson, Grant Dayton, Max Fried, Cole Hamels, Tyler Matzek*, A.J. Minter, Kyle Muller*, Sean Newcomb, Philip Pfeifer, Chris Rusin*, Jared Shuster*, Will Smith

COMMENTS: Shuster may be the one surprise, but the Braves obviously want to get the first-round draft pick from a few weeks ago work. Also, Tyler Matzek is one to watch here. The Braves believe he has solved his yips problem. Matzek was extremely impressive in spring training. Braves arguably went with Shuster over Thomas Burrows, a left-handed reliever.

RIGHT-HANDED PITCHERS (18): Ian Anderson*, Jasseel De La Cruz, Mike Foltynewicz, Shane Greene, Felix Hernández*, Luke Jackson, Chris Martin, Mark Melancon, Darren O’Day, Chad Sobotka, Mike Soroka, Josh Tomlin*, Touki Toussaint, Jacob Webb, Patrick Weigel, Bryse Wilson, Kyle Wright, Huascar Ynoa

COMMENTS: No surprises here.

CATCHERS (7): Logan Brown*, William Contreras, Travis d’Arnaud, Tyler Flowers, Alex Jackson, Shea Langeliers*, Jonathan Morales*

COMMENTS: The Braves obviously wanted plenty of catchers on this list. Logan Brown may be a bit of a surprise. He was not in MLB camp in the spring. Carlos Martinez was, but the Braves went with Brown here instead. He hit .272 between Rome and Florida last season.

INFIELDERS (12): Ozzie Albies, Yonder Alonso*, Johan Camargo, Charlie Culberson*, Freddie Freeman, Adeiny Hechavarría, Pete Kozma*, Peter O’Brien*, Austin Riley, Braden Shewmake*, Yangervis Solarte*, Dansby Swanson

COMMENTS: No Bryce Ball, which is a bit of a surprise. 

OUTFIELDERS (7): Ronald Acuña Jr., Adam Duvall, Ender Inciarte, Nick Markakis, Marcell Ozuna, Cristian Pache, Drew Waters*

COMMENTS: Rafael Ortega was left off. So, Waters is the only non-roster player on here.

The Braves also have RHP Jeremy Walker on the club’s 45-day disabled list.

 

