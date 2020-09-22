SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Braves beat Marlins 5-4

Bill Shanks

Braves vs. Marlins: The Braves and Marlins opened a four-game series tonight…The season series was tied, three games apiece…Each club took two-of-three at the other’s ballpark…The Marlins series win here earlier this month snapped a streak of 13 consecutive winless series against the Braves…They took a series from Atlanta from the first time since winning three-of-four games in Miami to conclude the 2017 season, from September 28-October 1…It was their first series win in Atlanta since September 12-13, 2016, when they took two-of-three games at Turner Field…After tonight’s win, the Braves are now 24-8 (.750) against Miami in Atlanta since Truist Park opened in 2017.

N.L. East Race: With tonight’s win, the Braves increased their lead in the N.L. East over Miami to 4.0 games…Both teams have six games remaining…Atlanta needs one more victory in the final three games of this series to eliminate the Marlins from the N.L. East race…The Braves entered play today with a magic number of four over third-place Philadelphia…They eliminated fourth-place New York with their victory over the Mets yesterday.

Home Sweet Home: The Braves are now 16-8 (.667) at Truist Park this season after tonight’s win…Dating to August 17 of last season, when they started a franchise record 13-game home winning streak, Atlanta has gone 32-12 (.727) here…The Braves are averaging 6.50 runs per game at home in 2020, the most in the majors.

High Waterwark: With tonight’s win, the Braves improved to a season-best 10 games over .500…Last season, the Braves first reached the 10-over mark in their 68 game, when they improved to 39-29 with an 8-7, 11-inning win over Pittsburgh on June 12…Tonight was the Braves’ 54 game of the season…Atlanta’s high watermark last year also came after play on September 21 (36 games, 96-60).

Tyler Matzek: Struck out three and pitched 2.0 scoreless innings of relief after Braves starter Huascar Ynoa made his exit after the third inning…Matzek entered the game with 35 strikeouts and 24.2 innings pitched, which lead the majors and the National League respectively among left-handed relievers…Prior to tonight’s outing, Matzek was tied for the most relief appearances in the majors of more than 1.0 inning.

Huascar Ynoa: Gave up three runs in the first inning but held Miami scoreless over his final two innings before making his exit at the end of the third…Allowed five hits, three runs, and a walk with one strikeout in 3.0 innings during the fifth start of his career tonight, and his first against Miami.

Starting Pitching: With Husacr Ynoa’s start of 3.0 innings pitched, the Braves now have 14 games in which the starter has failed to pitch more than 3.0 frames and 29 games in which the starter did not pitch more than 4.0 innings, both of which are the most such games in the National League…Prior to tonight’s game, Atlanta’s 225.2 innings pitched by their starters were the least in the National League and fourth fewest in the majors…The group entered play with 152 runs allowed, the fifth highest in the National League.

First-Inning Runs: Atlanta recorded a season-high four first-inning runs in today’s 5-4 win over Miami…Prior to tonight’s game, the Braves had only recorded 22 runs in the first inning, eighth fewest in MLB…Atlanta improved to 6-1 when scoring two runs or more in the first…Their only loss after scoring two or more in the first came at the hands of Miami on September 7.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos talks about losing Cole Hamels for the rest of the season

Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos talks about Cole Hamels being out for the season

Bill Shanks

Cole Hamels out for the rest of the 2020 season

The Atlanta Braves will not have expensive starting pitcher in the postseason rotation

Bill Shanks

Huascar Ynoa goes for the Braves tonight against the Marlins

Braves manager Brian Snitker previews the last week of the regular season as his team is up three games with seven left to play

Bill Shanks

Braves host the Marlins for four games in Atlanta

The first-place Atlanta Braves have four games against the second-place Miami Marlins with game one Monday night

Bill Shanks

Braves open series with Marlins three up with seven to play

The Atlanta Braves start the week three games up with seven to play, including four against the Miami Marlins

Bill Shanks

Braves win behind Kyle Wright's second straight win

The Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 7-0 Sunday behind another solid start from Kyle Wright

Bill Shanks

Braves beat the Mets 7-0 behind Kyle Wright's second straight solid start

The Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 7-0 behind Kyle Wright's best MLB start

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright hoping for second straight win in Sunday game vs. Mets

Atlanta Braves starter Kyle Wright discusses his start Sunday against the New York Mets

Bill Shanks

Braves lose 7-2 to the Mets in game two of the series

Braves lose to the Mets 7-2 in game two of the weekend series

Bill Shanks

Ian Anderson makes his fifth career start Saturday in his home state of New York

The Atlanta Braves will have rookie Ian Anderson on the mound Saturday against the New York Mets

Bill Shanks