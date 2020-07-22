BravesCentral
Brian Snitker postgame press conference - July 21

Bill Shanks

Well, if this season is going to go like Tuesday night's exhibition game with the Marlins, we are in for a lot of drama over the next 60 games.

The Braves fell behind 6-0 after a rocky performance from starter Mike Foltynewicz, but eight runs in the eighth inning gave them the lead heading into the ninth inning.

And then, as the season will probably go, home runs took over. Jesus Sanchez hit a home run in the ninth inning off Atlanta reliever Chad Sobotka. Then newly-signed Matt Adams ended the game with a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Foltynewicz allowed six runs on nine hits in 4.1 innings, with no walks and four strikeouts. It was his first game appearance on the Truist Park mound since he gave up seven runs (six earned) in one-third of an inning in game five of the division series game against the St. Louis Cardinals back on October 9.

The biggest worry was Foltynewicz's velocity, which was down. Manager Brian Snitker addressed his velo in the video above.

Josh Tomlin pitched two scoreless innings. He will be the main bridge pitcher for the Braves. Left-hander Tyler Matzek was impressive in 0.2 innings, showing off a 95-mph fastball from the same gun that Foltynewicz implied was not working properly.

Eleven different Braves players had hits, so no one had more than one hit in the game. Freddie Freeman continued to get at bats and was 1-4 with a RBI, a walk and two runs scored.

We saw some of the Braves young players in the game. Drew Waters had a RBI-double in the 8th inning to tie the game at 8. We also saw 2019 draft pick Michael Harris, who got a base hit in wo trips to the plate.

The Braves play the Marlins again Wednesday at 4:10 pm ET. Kyle Wright will be on the mound for the Braves, with Pablo Lopez going for the Marlins. 

