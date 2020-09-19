SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Braves blast the Mets 15-2

Bill Shanks

Just when some thought the Atlanta Braves offense had fallen asleep in the three-game series in Baltimore, it woke up Friday night in game one of the weekend series in New York against the Mets.

The Braves scored only seven runs in three games against the Orioles, but Friday night they hit six home runs, had 17 hits and skunked the Mets 15-2.

Let's just go through the batting order:

Ronald Acuna entered the game with 18 consecutive at bats without a hit, but he was 2-4 Friday with a solo home run (12), a double (8) and a walk.

Freddie Freeman was 3-5 with a walk, two doubles (20 - most in the NL) and two RBI (48 - 1st in the NL). He raised his batting average to .359, best in the National League.

Marcell Ozuna went 2-4 with a walk, a two-run home run (15 - tied for second in the NL) and three RBI (47 - second in the NL).  

Travis d'Arnaud was 3-4 with two walks, a two-run home run (8) and two RBI (30). He increased his batting average to .336.

Austin Riley was 2-5 with a solo home run (8), one walk and three runs scored. 

Nick Markakis went 2-5 with two RBI (14) another double (14). 

And Ozzie Albies was 2-5 with a two-run home run in the fourth inning and a solo home run in the sixth inning. Albies now has five home runs and 14 RBI. He's hitting .378 in nine games since returning from the injured list. 

The Braves got another great start from Max Fried, who was returning from the injured list. Fried allowed just one run on three hits in five innings, with two walks and three strikeouts. He's now 7-0 (tied for the most wins in the NL) with a 1.96 ERA (third-best in the NL).

The bullpen gave up just one run on two hits in four innings, with four walks and four strikeouts.

Atlanta's win puts them at 30-21 with nine games remaining.

The Marlins split their double-header with the Nationals, so they are 3.5 games back of the Braves and three back in the loss column. Miami has now played 50 games, one less than Atlanta. They will catch up with Atlanta Sunday when they have another double-header with Washington. 

Miami will hit Atlanta Monday to start a four-game series with the Braves and the Marlins pitching staff will likely be tired after playing 21 games in the last 17 days.

The Phillies swept their double-header with the Blue Jays, so are four games back of Atlanta and four back in the loss column. The Phillies have now also played 51 games.

Game two of the series is Saturday night at 7:07 p.m. ET. Ian Anderson (3-0, 1.64) goes for Atlanta against David Peterson (4-2, 4.17). The game will be televised on FOX.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 pm ET on SportsRadio 93-1 WXKO TheSuperStations.com. You can follow Bill on Twitter @BillShanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Braves send Max Fried back to the mound tonight against the Mets

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about Max Fried being back on the mound in the game Friday against the New York Mets

Bill Shanks

Braves send Max Fried back to the mound Friday against the Mets

Max Fried talks about his return from the injured list and his Friday start against the Mets

Bill Shanks

Braves Talk: Hamels took step one in being a playoff starter

Bill Shanks talks about the 2020 debut of Cole Hamels and how it will help get him to a postseason start

Bill Shanks

Braves get 3.1 innings out of Cole Hamels in 2020 season debut

Cole Hamels talks about his season debut for the Atlanta Braves

Bill Shanks

Here are the Braves notes for the debut of Cole Hamels in an Atlanta uniform

Veteran lefty starter Cole Hamels makes his 2020 debut as the Atlanta Braves go for the series win against the Baltimore Orioles

Bill Shanks

We finally get to see Cole Hamels pitch in an Atlanta Braves uniform

The Atlanta Braves finally get to see Cole Hamels on the mound as he makes his 2020 debut against the Baltimore Orioles in the rubber match of the three-game series

Bill Shanks

Braves' Freddie Freeman could be the NL MVP

The Braves could have their first MVP since 1999 as Freddie Freeman is having the best season of his 10-year career

Bill Shanks

Cole Hamels talks about his 2020 debut Wednesday night in Baltimore

The Atlanta Braves will finally see Cole Hamels on the mound in a regular season game when he makes his Atlanta debut for 2020 Wednesday night in Baltimore in the rubber game of the three-game series with the Orioles

Bill Shanks

Travis d'Arnaud Postgame - September 15

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud talks about the win over the Baltimore Orioles

Bill Shanks

Huascar Ynoa helps the Braves beat the Orioles 5-1

The Atlanta Braves beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 Tuesday behind a solid start from Huascar Ynoa and yet another big game from Freddie Freeman

Bill Shanks