Braves lose 5-0 to Phillies

Bill Shanks

A rough fourth inning for Braves starter Kyle Wright proved to be the difference as the Phillies beat Atlanta 5-0 in game one of the four-game series in Philadelphia.

Wright sailed through the first three innings, and then in the fourth inning Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto hit his fourth home run of the season. After a Didi Gregorius single and stolen base, Wright walked Jean Segura. Then Jay Bruce hit a three-run home run to give the Phillies a 4-0 lead.

Philadelphia added a run in the eighth inning off Atlanta reliever Grant Dayton when Bryce Harper led off with a double. He then scored on a Gregorius single to right field off Chad Sobotka, who had relieved Dayton.

The Braves could do nothing with Philadelphia starter Jake Arrieta, who pitched six shutout innings and gave up just three hits, walked one and struck out six. The much-maligned Phillies bullpen then pitched three scoreless innings to shut the Braves out.

The Braves are now 9-6 on the season, which has hit the one-quarter mark. The Braves remain a game back of the amazing Marlins, who have only played nine games due to the COVID-19 virus.

The Braves and Phillies play a double-header Sunday starting at 1 pm ET. This will be the first time the Braves have played two seven inning games in a double-header. Max Fried (2-0, 2.04) and Huascar Ynoa will pitch for the Braves.

