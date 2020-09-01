It was a proud night for two former Rome Braves players Monday, as Max Fried and Austin Riley combined to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 6-3 win over the Boston Red Sox.

Fried did not have his best stuff, but he stayed strong through five innings against the hapless Red Sox to pick up his sixth win of the season. Fried allowed just two runs on five hits, with two walks and five strikeouts.

And in the top of the 5th inning, Riley tripled in three runs to give the Braves a 5-2 lead. Riley was 2-5 with the three RBI (20) and raised his season average to .240. Riley has a five-game hit streak (8-19, .421). He's now hit in 10 of his last 11 games dating back to August 17, batting .375 (15-40) with six extra base hits and 12 RBI.

The Braves got on the board in the first inning on a RBI double by Nick Markakis. He was 3-4 on the night with two RBI (11) and his average is up to .368. Markakis now has 10 doubles on the season.

Rafael Devers singled home Alex Verdugo to tie the game in the bottom of the first inning, and then in the third Verdugo scored when Fried balked him home from third base.

The Braves tied the game 2-2 in the fourth inning on a solo home run by Adam Duvall, his fifth of the season.

Then Riley got his game-winning hit in the fifth inning. The Braves got good bullpen work again, as Darren O'Day, Chris Martin and Mark Melancon pitched scoreless innings. Will Smith did give up a solo run in the eighth inning, but the Red Sox were shut down by Melancon in the ninth. Melancon got his seventh save of the season.

With the Braves not getting another starting pitcher before Monday's trade deadline, Fried is even more important to this team. While Fried is now 6-0 with a 1.60 ERA, Atlanta's other starters are 1-10 with a 7.23 ERA (79 earned runs in 98.1 innings pitched).

The Braves send Ian Anderson (1-0, 1.50) to the hill against his favorite team from childhood, while the Red Sox will have former Braves pitcher Ryan Weber (0-2, 6.00) on the mound. Game time is 7:30 p.m. ET.

