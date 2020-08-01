The Braves were down 8-2 going into the bottom of the fifth inning. Admit it, you turned the channel, didn't you?

Don't do that. You should know better by now!

The Braves bounce back and won 11-10 with three runs in the fifth inning, one in the sixth and five runs in the eighth inning.

Travis d'Arnaud had a huge bases-clearing hit in the eighth inning to give the Braves the lead. The former Met, d'Arnaud went 3-4 Friday night with five runs batted in.

Dansby Swanson, moved to second in the batting order, went 2-4 with two runs batted in. His average is at .387 and he leads the sport with 11 runs batted in.

Sean Newcomb struggled. He went 4.1 innings and allowed six runs on six hits, with one walk and four strikeouts. The bullpen followed him with 4.2 innings and allwoed four runs on seven hits, four runs, three walks and seven strikeouts.

Chris Martin got his first save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning.

The Braves play game two of the series Saturday at Truist Park with another 7.10 pm ET start. Touki Toussaint makes his first start of the season, while Michael Wacha will start for the Mets.

The Braves are now 5-3 and have now won three in a row.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.