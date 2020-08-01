BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Braves shock Mets 11-10 in huge comeback win

Bill Shanks

The Braves were down 8-2 going into the bottom of the fifth inning. Admit it, you turned the channel, didn't you?

Don't do that. You should know better by now!

The Braves bounce back and won 11-10 with three runs in the fifth inning, one in the sixth and five runs in the eighth inning.

Travis d'Arnaud had a huge bases-clearing hit in the eighth inning to give the Braves the lead. The former Met, d'Arnaud went 3-4 Friday night with five runs batted in.

Dansby Swanson, moved to second in the batting order, went 2-4 with two runs batted in. His average is at .387 and he leads the sport with 11 runs batted in.

Sean Newcomb struggled. He went 4.1 innings and allowed six runs on six hits, with one walk and four strikeouts. The bullpen followed him with 4.2 innings and allwoed four runs on seven hits, four runs, three walks and seven strikeouts.

Chris Martin got his first save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning.

The Braves play game two of the series Saturday at Truist Park with another 7.10 pm ET start. Touki Toussaint makes his first start of the season, while Michael Wacha will start for the Mets.

The Braves are now 5-3 and have now won three in a row.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Braves have great comeback win over Mets 11-10

The Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets after being down by six runs

Bill Shanks

Sean Newcomb struggles in second start of the season

Braves starter Sean Newcomb struggles again

Bill Shanks

Bill Shanks talks Braves baseball before the beginning of the Mets series

Bill Shanks talks Braves baseball as the Mets hit Atlanta for a four-game series

Bill Shanks

Mike Foltynewicz clears waivers

The Atlanta Braves will have more time to try and have Mike Foltynewicz find his velocity

Bill Shanks

by

BraveRedskinUVAfan

Braves bullpen solid in the first week of the 2020 season

The Atlanta Braves bullpen has been super so far, and they are about to get stronger with the addition of Will Smith

Bill Shanks

Braves win 4-3 over Tampa Bay in series finale

The Atlanta Braves got a great pitching performance from Max Fried and beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 Thursday at Truist Park

Bill Shanks

Max Fried leads Braves to 2-1 win over Tampa Bay

The Atlanta Braves got a great pitching performance from Max Fried to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 Thursday

Bill Shanks

Max Fried to oppose Ryan Yarbrough in the series finale Thursday in Atlanta

Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried talks about his start Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays

Bill Shanks

Mike Soroka happy the Braves got the win in his second start of 2020

Mike Soroka talks about his performance in the home opener against Tampa Bay

Bill Shanks

Freddie Freeman helps the Braves win their home opener over Tampa Bay

Behind a big game from Freddie Freeman, the Braves beat the Rays 7-4 at Truist Park

Bill Shanks