SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Ian Anderson pitches a gem in Washington as Braves beat the Nationals

Bill Shanks

Ian Anderson became the first Atlanta Braves starting pitcher to go seven full innings and his great performance led the Braves to a 2-1 victory over the Nationals in game three of the weekend series.

Anderson pitched seven scoreless innings and gave up just one hit, with three walks and nine strikeouts. He improved to 3-0 and now has a 1.64 earned run average.

On the season, Anderson has allowed 10 hits in 22.0 innings pitched, with four earned runs, 10 walks and 27 strikeouts.

The performance continues the trend where the trio of Anderson, Max Fried and Mike Soroka have dominated the Atlanta rotation. The three starters have a combined 9-1 mark with an ERA of 2.21. They have allowed 57 hits in 85.2 innings, 21 earned runs, 34 walks and 82 strikeouts.

Meanwhile, the other starting pitchers not named Anderson, Fried or Soroka have combined for an ERA of 9.00.

The Braves got on the scoreboard first when Marcell Ozuna singled home Ronald Acuna in the first inning. Then in the fifth inning, Ozzie Albies singled home Adam Duvall.

The Nationals scored a run in the eighth inning off Atlanta reliever Shane Greene when Trea Turner doubled home a run. Washington had the bases loaded in the ninth inning, but Mark Melancon was able to get his 10th save of the season.

Atlanta is now 27-19 on the season, still 2.5 games up on the Philadelphia Phillies, who won Saturday night in New York over the Mets.

Kyle Wright goes again for his first MLB victory Sunday in the series finale against the Nationals. Game time is at 12:35 pm ET.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Braves face the Nationals Saturday in game three of series

Ian Anderson will face Patrick Corbin as the Braves and Nationals play game three of the series

Bill Shanks

Ian Anderson pitches for the Braves Saturday in Washington

The Atlanta Braves send Ian Anderson to the mound Saturday in Washington to face the Nationals

Bill Shanks

Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about the loss to the Nationals

Braves manager Brian Snitker updates the condition of Ronald Acuna following Friday's loss to the Washington Nationals

Bill Shanks

Braves play the Nationals Friday in game two of the series

Brian Snitker talks about the upcoming game with the Nationals and his confidence in starting pitcher Josh Tomlin

Bill Shanks

Braves Freddie Freeman talks about Atlanta's hot offense

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman talks about the comeback win over Washington Thursday

Bill Shanks

Dansby Swanson continues to sizzle at the plate

The Atlanta Braves are still in first place in spite of horrible starting pitching, and it's the offense that deserves credit

Bill Shanks

The Braves bounce back from trailing 5-0 and win 7-6 on four home runs

The Atlanta Braves trailed the Washington Nationals 5-0, but then the bats got going with four home runs to give Atlanta a 7-6 victory in game one of a long road trip

Bill Shanks

The Braves should keep Marcell Ozuna past this season

The Atlanta Braves lucked up by having Marcell Ozuna fall into their lap, and now they should try to lock him up in a long-term contract

Bill Shanks

Josh Tomlin will try to give the Braves a good start Friday in Washington

The Braves have 16 regular season games left to figure out what to do with the starting rotation. Is there an easy answer? Bill Shanks doesn't think this will be easy at all

Bill Shanks

Brian Snitker previews Thursday's game in Washington

The Braves play the Nationals starting Thursday night in DC

Bill Shanks