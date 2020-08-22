SI.com
Braves bomb the Phillies 11-2

Bill Shanks

The Braves scored four in the third and seven in the fifth to beat the Phillies 11-2 at Truist Park.

The Phillies scored first in the first when former Brave Phil Gosselin singled home J.T. Realmuto to give Philadelphia a 1-0 lead.

Then Atlanta shocked Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola with two home runs in the third inning - a two-run shot by Travis d'Arnaud and then a solo shot the next at bat by Marcell Ozuna. 

Johan Camargo drove in the fourth run on a double to score Adam Duvall and the Braves were up 4-1 after three.

Then in the fifth inning, Camargo had another RBI double, scoring Duvall once again to make it 5-1. That chased Nola from the game.

Ender Inciarte then had a sac fly. Dansby Swanson reached on a throwing error by third baseman Alec Bohm and Camargo scored. d'Arnaud followed with a RBI single scoring Swanson.

Then Ozuna stepped up and hit his second home run of the game, a three-run shot to give the Braves a 11-1 lead.

Philadelphia added a run in the seventh inning on a RBI double by Andrew Knapp.

Max Fried got his fourth win of the season. He went five innings and allowed just one run on five hits, with two walks and five strikeouts. Fried is now 4-0 with a 1.32 ERA.

d'Arnaud had a big night, with three hits and three RBI. He and Ozuna lead the Braves with 17 RBI apiece. Ozuna also had three hits and four RBI. 

Cristian Pache played in his first MLB game and got his first MLB hit in sixth inning.

The Marlins (10-9) beat the Nationals 3-2 to snap a five-game losing streak. Atlanta's lead over Miami is 1.5 games. The Mets game was cancelled due to the positive case, so they are still 12-14 and are now 3.0 games back.

Philadelphia and Washington are both 9-13 and four games back of the first place Braves. 

Robbie Erlin (0-0, 5.40) makes his second start for the Braves on Saturday against Atlanta-area native Zach Wheeler, who is 3-0 for the Phillies with a 2.81 ERA. Game time is 7:10 p.m. ET.

