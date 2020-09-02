SI.com
Braves beat the Red Sox 10-3

Bill Shanks

The Braves beat the Red Sox 10-3 on Tuesday night with a career-high three home runs from designated hitter Marcell Ozuna.

Ozuna got the Braves on the board first in the 1 with a two-run shot, hit 9 of the season. Then in the Ozuna hit a solo shot in the 7 to make it 5-2 Atlanta, and then hit a three-run bomb in the 8 inning to put the game away for the Braves.

Ozuna now has 11 home runs and 29 RBI and his average is up to .295. As a DH this season, Ozuna now has eight home runs and 19 RBI in 73 at bats.

The other big story for the Braves was Ian Anderson, who made his second MLB start Tuesday against the team he grew up rooting for. Anderson might stick in this game, as he allowed just two earned runs on six hits in 6.0 innings, with one walk and eight strikeouts.

Anderson’s ERA is now 2.25 with a 2-0 record. He’s allowed seven hits in 12.0 innings, three earned runs, three walks and 14 strikeouts.

Austin Riley had two more hits, including a run-scoring single in the 6 inning to break a 2-2 tie. Riley is now hitting .409 (9-22) on the road trip and has a six-game hit streak (10-24, .416). Since August 17, in his last 12 games, Riley is hitting .444 (20-45) with seven extra base hits and 13 runs batted in.

Dansby Swanson was 2-5 with an RBI single in the 8 inning. Swanson continues to do very well when he is in the leadoff spot. Swanson has hit .375 (21-56) when he has to hit first in place of Ronald Acuna, Jr. with a home run and four RBI.

The Braves finish the three-game series with the Red Sox Wednesday night. Robbie Erlin (0-0, 6.00) pitches for Atlanta and the Red Sox have not named a starter yet. Game time is 7:30 p.m. ET.

Atlanta (21-14) remains three games up on the Phillies (16-15) and Marlins (16-15), who also both won Tuesday night. The Mets (15-21) are now 6.5 games back while the Nationals (12-21) lost against for the fourth straight time and are now 8.0 games back of Atlanta.

For more Braves coverage, listen to The Bill Shanks Show Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. ET on TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

