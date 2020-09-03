SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Braves sweep the Red Sox in Boston

Bill Shanks

Tuesday night it was Marcell Ozuna hitting three home runs in one game at Fenway Park. Wednesday night it was Adam Duvall doing the same exact thing.

Duvall hit a two-run home run in the second inning, a two-run home run in the sixth inning and a solo home run in the eighth inning. Duvall was 3-4 with three homers and five runs batted in. His batting average is up to .250 and he now has eight home runs and 18 RBI.

This was the first time in MLB history teammates have hit three home runs in a game in back-to-back games.

Oh, and Ozuna got jealous and hit his own home run Wednesday night, a solo blast in the seventh inning.

The Braves had to outslug the Red Sox since they did not have Max Fried or Ian Anderson on the mound. Robbie Erlin allowed five runs on six hits in 4.0 innings, with two walks and three strikeouts.

But the Atlanta bullpen did exactly what will be needed if that happens a lot down the stretch drive or in October... they shut the opponent down. The Braves pen allowed one hit in five shutout innings, with one walk and nine strikeouts.

Freddie Freeman was 2-5 in the game. He now has a 16-game hit streak. Over his last 20 games, Freeman has hit (30-76) .395 with 12 extra base hits.

Austin Riley was 1-4 with a double (5). He has a seven-game hit streak (11-28) .393. 

Ozuna now has a four-game hit streak (10-20) .500 with four home runs. 

The Braves are off Thursday. They have a three-game lead on the Phillies. Here are the standings in the NL East:

ATLANTA (22-14) -
PHILADELPHIA (17-14) -3.0
MIAMI (16-16) -4.0
NEW YORK (16-21) -6.5
WASHINGTON (12-22) -9.0 – Lost 5 straight

Thursday:
Washington at Philadelphia
New York Yankees at New York Mets

Friday:
Washington at Atlanta (DH)
Miami at Tampa Bay
Philadelphia at New York Mets

The Braves will pitch Josh Tomlin and Tommy Milone in the double-header Friday against the Nationals. The first game starts at 4:10 p.m. ET.

For more Braves coverage, listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on SportsRadio 93-1 WXKO The SuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and you can email Bill at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Braves off today before starting homestand Friday

Braves outfielder Adam Duvall looks back on his three home runs Wednesday at Fenway Park to help Atlanta win its fourth straight

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos swung and missed at helping rotation

Bill Shanks talks about how the rotation needed help, but the front office failed to act

Bill Shanks

Braves Talk - So, what now for the starting rotation?

The Atlanta Braves have Max Fried and Ian Anderson, but then what? Bill Shanks talks Braves baseball.

Bill Shanks

by

wiommijr

Dansby Swanson talks about his 2020 success at the plate

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson talks about the winning streak

Bill Shanks

Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about the series with Boston

Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about the final game of the road trip

Bill Shanks

Marcell Ozuna talks about his success as Atlanta's designated hitter

The Atlanta Braves have found a perfect designated hitter in Marcell Ozuna

Bill Shanks

Braves starter Ian Anderson wins second MLB game Tuesday at Fenway Park

For a kid from upstate New York who grew up rooting for the Boston Red Sox, Ian Anderson likely never expected he'd step foot on the Fenway Park field and beat his childhood favorite team

Bill Shanks

Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about Atlanta's 10-3 win at Fenway Park

The Atlanta Braves won 10-3 behind three home runs from Marcell Ozuna and another great start from Ian Anderson

Bill Shanks

Braves face the Red Sox with Ian Anderson on the mound

Ian Anderson will be on the mound for the Braves in game two of the series against the Boston Red Sox

Bill Shanks

Ian Anderson previews his start in Boston against the Red Sox

Ian Anderson grew up a Boston Red Sox fan, and Tuesday night he will pitch against them in his second MLB start for the Atlanta Braves

Bill Shanks