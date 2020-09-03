Tuesday night it was Marcell Ozuna hitting three home runs in one game at Fenway Park. Wednesday night it was Adam Duvall doing the same exact thing.

Duvall hit a two-run home run in the second inning, a two-run home run in the sixth inning and a solo home run in the eighth inning. Duvall was 3-4 with three homers and five runs batted in. His batting average is up to .250 and he now has eight home runs and 18 RBI.

This was the first time in MLB history teammates have hit three home runs in a game in back-to-back games.

Oh, and Ozuna got jealous and hit his own home run Wednesday night, a solo blast in the seventh inning.

The Braves had to outslug the Red Sox since they did not have Max Fried or Ian Anderson on the mound. Robbie Erlin allowed five runs on six hits in 4.0 innings, with two walks and three strikeouts.

But the Atlanta bullpen did exactly what will be needed if that happens a lot down the stretch drive or in October... they shut the opponent down. The Braves pen allowed one hit in five shutout innings, with one walk and nine strikeouts.

Freddie Freeman was 2-5 in the game. He now has a 16-game hit streak. Over his last 20 games, Freeman has hit (30-76) .395 with 12 extra base hits.

Austin Riley was 1-4 with a double (5). He has a seven-game hit streak (11-28) .393.

Ozuna now has a four-game hit streak (10-20) .500 with four home runs.

The Braves are off Thursday. They have a three-game lead on the Phillies. Here are the standings in the NL East:



ATLANTA (22-14) -

PHILADELPHIA (17-14) -3.0

MIAMI (16-16) -4.0

NEW YORK (16-21) -6.5

WASHINGTON (12-22) -9.0 – Lost 5 straight

Thursday:

Washington at Philadelphia

New York Yankees at New York Mets

Friday:

Washington at Atlanta (DH)

Miami at Tampa Bay

Philadelphia at New York Mets

The Braves will pitch Josh Tomlin and Tommy Milone in the double-header Friday against the Nationals. The first game starts at 4:10 p.m. ET.

For more Braves coverage, listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on SportsRadio 93-1 WXKO The SuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and you can email Bill at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.