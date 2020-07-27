BravesCentral
Braves blow out the Mets 14-1

Bill Shanks

To say the Braves offense woke up Sunday night would not really do it justice. They obliterated the New York Mets 14-1 in the series finale.

The Braves hit four home runs – Dansby Swanson, Marcell Ozuna, Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies. Riley’s sixth-inning blast went 458 feet. A bomb.

Swanson had a huge night. He was 3-5 with a double to go along with his home run. Albies had two doubles to go along with his home run.

In the first start of his career, rookie catcher William Contreras was 3-5 with three singles.

Ozuna and Ender Inciarte also had two-hit games.

Sean Newcomb did not pitch well in the start for the Braves. He allowed one run on three hits in 3.1 innings, with two walks, two hit batsmen and one strike out. Despite having a big lead, Newcomb was all over the place and couldn’t make it through four innings with his high pitch county. He threw 82 pitches, with 42 strikeouts.

But the Braves got a great bridge pitching performance from Jhoulys Chacin, who came into the game in the fourth inning and as the lead increased, Chacin just kept getting people out. He pitched 3.2 scoreless innings, with one hit allowed, one walk, one strikeout and was credited with the victory.

Tyler Matzek was throwing gas in an inning of relief. He finished the eighth inning with a 97-mph fastball. Another lefty, Grant Dayton, came in to get the final three outs of the game.

In the series with the Mets, the Braves bullpen allowed only two runs (one earned) in 12.2 innings.

The Braves (2-1) move on to Tampa Bay (really St. Petersburg) to play the Rays for a two-game series. Mike Foltynewicz will pitch for the Braves against Tyler Glasnow for the Rays.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

