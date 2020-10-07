GAME 2: The Braves are set to play their 37th Game 2 of a playoff round today, and they are 26-10 (.722) in these games...They have won 10 of their last 11 such games, including Game 2 of the 2020 Wild Card Series versus Cincinnati.

Overall, the Braves are 13-3 (.813) in Game 2 when winning Game 1. • The Braves are 1-9 in series when they drop Game 2...Their only victory came in the 1996 LCS, when they lost to St. Louis and rebounded to win the series in seven games. BIG INNINGS: Atlanta scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning yesterday, turning a 4-3 deficit into a 9-4 lead…The Braves scored six or more runs in an inning six different times this season, the most such innings in the majors. • The Dodgers, the only team in baseball to score more runs than the Braves this season, had just one six-run inning.

Atlanta’s six six-run innings this season came in just 60 games, matching its total from the 162-game 2018 and 2019 seasons...The Braves last had more frames of six or more run innings in 2017, when they did so 10 times. • The six-run frame tied for the second most the franchise had ever scored in a single inning in the postseason, trailing just a seven-run first inning in Game 2 of the 1958 World Series vs. the Yankees, when the franchise was in Milwaukee.

RONALD ACUÑA JR.: Drove the second pitch he saw in Game 1 out to right-center field for his first home run of the postseason and his first career leadoff home run in the playoffs…Acuña Jr. had four leadoff home runs during the regular season, and has a franchise-most 19 leadoff homers in his career. • At 22 years, 293 days old, he is the youngest player in baseball history with a leadoff homer in the postseason.

THE BULLPEN: The Braves bullpen tossed 5.0 one-run innings in Game 1, striking out seven, and allowing just three hits and zero walks...The Atlanta bullpen has a 0.64 ERA in the playoffs, allowing just one run in 14.0 innings pitched. • In the regular season, the Braves bullpen compiled a 3.40 ERA (103 ER/272.2 IP), while throwing the most innings in the National League...The relievers’ 3.40 ERA was the fourth best in baseball. • The Braves went 27-0 in the regular season when leading after six innings and are 1-0 in the postseason when taking a lead to the seventh. • From the sixth inning on, the Braves bullpen had a 2.71 ERA (62 ER/205.2 IP) in the regular season, best in the National League and trailing only Oakland’s 2.65 mark for the major league lead.