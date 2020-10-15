Tonight’s Game: The Braves and Dodgers continued their best-of-seven National League Championship Series tonight with their third meeting of the season...Atlanta and Los Angeles did not play during the regular season, and last met in 2019...The Braves went 2-4 in six games against the Dodgers last season, getting swept at Dodger Stadium and winning two-of-three in Atlanta…The Braves and Dodgers have met three times in postseason play, all of which have come in the Division Series...Atlanta swept Los Angeles in the 1996 NLDS, while Los Angeles has won each of the last two series, in 2013 and 2018, three-games-to-one.

First-Inning Runs: The Dodgers scored 11 runs in the first, the most in postseason history in a single inning…The previous record was 10 runs scored in a single frame and last matched by St. Louis in Game 5 of the 2019 NLDS against Atlanta.

First-Inning Runs II: Los Angeles hit three home runs and recorded five extra-base hits in the first inning…This was the first time in postseason history a team has hit three home runs in the first inning, and the first time a team hit three in any inning since the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning of Game 2 of the 2016 ALDS…This marks just the second time in NLCS history a team hit three home runs in a single frame and the first since the Florida Marlins did so in the 2003 Championship Series against Chicago.

First-Inning Runs III: The Dodgers are the only team in postseason history to record three home runs and five extra-base hits in a single inning…The five extra-base hits tied a postseason record for the most in a single inning and were the most since the Milwaukee Brewers had five in the fifth inning of Game 1 of the 2011 NLCS…The New York Mets were the only other team to also record five extra-base hits in a single frame, doing so in the first inning in Game 4 of the 2000 NLCS.

Streak Snapped: Atlanta lost tonight for the first time in the postseason to snap its franchise-record tying seven-game playoff winning streak… The Braves also won seven straight in 1995…The seven wins were the most by the club to ever open a postseason and are tied for the second-longest such streak by any team to open a postseason…The 1967 Reds and 2007 Rockies also won seven straight to open their postseason runs, while the 2014 Royals won a majors-record eight straight to start the playoffs.

First-Inning Runs: Kyle Wright and Grant Dayton combined to allow 11 first-inning runs, the most a team has ever allowed in a single inning in postseason history…The previous record was 10 runs, done just four times and last by the Braves in the first inning of Game 5 of the 2019 NLDS…The Braves are the only team to ever allow 10 runs in the first inning of a playoff game, and the only team to allow 10 runs in inning twice in the postseason.

