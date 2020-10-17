SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Braves lose Game Five to Dodgers 7-3

Bill Shanks

Friday's Game Five

The Braves and Dodgers continued their best-of-seven National League Championship Series tonight with their fifth meeting of the season...Atlanta and Los Angeles did not play during the regular season, and last met in 2019...The Braves went 2-4 in six games against the Dodgers last season, getting swept at Dodger Stadium and winning two-of-three in Atlanta…The Braves and Dodgers have met three times in postseason play, all of which have come in the Division Series...Atlanta swept Los Angeles in the 1996 NLDS, while Los Angeles has won each of the last two series, in 2013 and 2018, three-games-to-one.

Will Smith: Allowed the Dodgers’ Will Smith to drive a full-count pitch out to left in the sixth inning and give Los Angeles a 4-2 lead…Of the 13 hits Smith has allowed on the season, including the postseason, eight have been home runs…Ten of the 12 runs he has allowed on the season have come via home run.

Will Smith: Took Atlanta pitcher Will Smith deep in the sixth inning on a full count for a three-run home run and gave Los Angeles their first lead in the game in the first-ever postseason matchup with a pitcher and a hitter sharing the same name.

Game 5: The Braves have lost each of their last seven Game 5s, and are 6-14 (.300) in these games overall…Atlanta has been outscored, 32-7, in its last three Game 5s…The Braves have lost 11 of their last 13 Game 5s, last winning in the 1998 NLCS, beating the Padres, 7-6.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Braves' Max Fried previews NLCS Game Six start

Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried talks about his start coming up against the Dodgers as the Braves try to clinch

Bill Shanks

Braves' pitcher A.J. Minter on the greatest three innings in his life

Braves reliever A.J. Minter talks about the Friday start against the Dodgers

Bill Shanks

Braves' Will Smith on giving up homer to Dodgers' Will Smith

Atlanta Braves pitcher Will Smith talks the loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Five of the NLCS

Bill Shanks

Braves' Chris Martin talks about taking 3-1 lead on Dodgers in NLCS

Braves reliever Chris Martin talks about shutting the Dodgers down in the seventh inning of Game Four of the NLCS as the Braves take a 3-1 lead in the series

Bill Shanks

Braves' starter Bryse Wilson talks about his huge performance in Game Four

Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryse Wilson talks about his six-inning masterpiece against the Los Angeles Dodgers in NLCS Game Four

Bill Shanks

Braves beat Dodgers 10-2 to take 3-1 lead in 2020 NLCS

Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about his team's big win over the Dodgers in Game Four of the NLCS

Bill Shanks

Braves beat Dodgers 10-2 to take 3-1 lead in NLCS

Marcell Ozuna looks back on his big night as the Braves beat the Dodgers 10-2 to take a 3-1 lead in the NLCS

Bill Shanks

Braves pitcher Bryse Wilson previews NLCS Game Four

Atlanta Braves game four starting pitcher Bryse Wilson previews his NLCS start against the Los Angeles Dodgers

Bill Shanks

Johan Camargo talks about the NLCS between the Braves and Dodgers

Johan Camargo talks about the Braves and Dodgers as we prepare for Game Four of the NLCS

Bill Shanks

Brian Snitker Game Four Pregame Press Conference

Braves manager Brian Snitker previews game four of the NLCS between Atlanta and Los Angeles

Bill Shanks