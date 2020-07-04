BravesCentral
Brian Snitker knows it's possible some of his players could test positive for COVID-19

Bill Shanks

The COVID-19 virus has changed our country the last few weeks. Friday, Major Leauge Baseball announced that only 1.2% - or 31 players and seven staff members - of the 3,185 people tested were positive for COVID-19.

Those numbers were better than anticipated. But it's inevitable that some more positive tests are coming.

Braves manager Brian Snitker talked about how he will deal with any illness or positive tests on his roster if it happens.

Meanwhile, here are more stats from spring training:

Braves catching prospect Shea Langeliers led the Braves’ hitters in spring training with a .429 batting average. His on base percentage was .467. He hit a home run and drove in five in 14 at bats. Langeliers also showed tremendous defense and proved to coaches why his defense has been lauded since he was drafted by the Braves last June.

First baseman Freddie Freeman was coming back from his elbow surgery and the results were really good in spring training, even with a small sample size. Freeman hit .400 in his 10 Grapefruit League at bats with two runs batted in. He also had four walks.

Austin Riley and Johan Camargo were both doing well in their battle for third base. While many believed Riley would head to Gwinnett to start the season, he was making a case to be the starter by hitting .357 with two home runs and four runs batted in. Four of his 10 hits were for extra bases. Camargo hit .286 in the Grapefruit League, with a home run and six runs batted in. The battle for starts at the hot corner will continue in spring training 2.0.

