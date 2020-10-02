The Braves and Reds continued their best-of-three National League Wild Card Series Thursday with Game 2 at Truist Park…Atlanta won the series 2-games-to-0, with a 5-0 win today…The Braves and Reds have met one previous time in the postseason, with Atlanta sweeping the NLCS in 1995 on their way to the World Series title…The Braves are now 6-0 in postseason play against Cincinnati, and have held the Reds scoreless in 31 consecutive innings after also pitching a shutout in Game 4 of the 1995 LCS.

Advancing: The Braves today clinched the Wild Card Series and will advance to the NLDS…The series win snapped a streak of 10 consecutive losses in playoff rounds, dating to the 2001 League Championship Series against Arizona…That streak tied for the longest in MLB history with the Chicago Cubs…The Braves last won a playoff round in 2001, sweeping Houston in the NLDS…Atlanta will play the winner of the Cubs-Marlins series, which Miami currently leads 1-game-to-0.

Clinching Games: Atlanta had lost seven consecutive clinching games since their last postseason series win, a three-game sweep of Houston in the 2001 NLDS…The Braves have been outscored 52-16 in these seven games and led for a total of five innings.

Game 2: The Braves played their 36th Game 2 of a playoff round today, and they are now 26-10 (.722) in these games...They have won 10 of their last 11 such games.

