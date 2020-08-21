The Braves and Phillies meet tonight to open a three-game series with the fifth of 10 games between the clubs this season...The teams will meet in Philadelphia next weekend for three games that will close out the season set between the teams.

LHP Max Fried is set for his 11th career appearance, fifth start, against Philadelphia...The 6-foot-4, 190-pound native of Santa Monica, CA, beat the Phillies in his last start against them, winning Game 2 of the August 9 doubleheader, 8-0...He went 5.0 scoreless innings with six strikeouts...As a starter against the Phillies, Fried is 2-1 with a 6.30 ERA (14 ER/20.0 IP).

RHP Aaron Nola is 11-5 with a 2.82 ERA (38 ER/121.1 IP) in 19 career games, all starts, against Atlanta...The 6-foot-2, 200-pound native of Baton Rouge, LA, went 8.0 innings, allowed one run, and fanned 10 to beat the Braves, 13-8, on August 10...For his career, he is 3-3 with a 3.29 ERA (20 ER/54.2 IP) in nine games here in Atlanta.

The Braves today recalled C Alex Jackson to the club’s active roster...Yesterday, the Braves reinstated RHP Chris Martin from the 10-day injured list and optioned RHP Kyle Wright to the club’s alternate training site at Gwinnett.

The Braves recalled OF Cristian Pache prior to Tuesday’s game and placed OF Nick Markakis on the injured list. Pache is on the active roster for the first time in his career and is set to make his major league debut with his first appearance...He is ranked by MLB. com as the Braves’ No. 1 prospect and baseball’s No. 14 prospect overall, including the fourth-best outfield prospect, behind Chicago’s Luis Robert (No. 2), Los Angeles’ Jo Adell (No. 6) and Seattle’s Jarred Kelenic (No. 12).

Baseball America named Pache as the “Best Baserunner”, the “Best Defensive Outfielder” and as having the “Best Outfield Arm” in the Braves organization. He split last season between Mississippi (AA) and Gwinnett (AAA)...Pache is a four-time minor league All-Star: Mid-Season (3x, ‘17-19), PostSeason (‘19)....He also played for the N.L. team in the 2019 Sirius XM All-Star Futures Game, going 0-for-4 as the leadoff hitter