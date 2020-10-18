The Braves and Dodgers continue their best-of-seven National League Championship Series tonight with their seventh meeting of the season...The 2020 NLCS marks the fourth postseason series between the two clubs.

Atlanta and Los Angeles did not play during the regular season, and last met in 2019...The Braves went 2-4 in six games against the Dodgers last season, getting swept at Dodger Stadium and winning two-of-three in Atlanta.

The Braves’ series win against the Dodgers last season was their first since also taking two-of-three from Los Angeles in 2015...In 36 games between the clubs since the start of 2016, including the postseason, Atlanta is 12-24 (.333) vs. Los Angeles.

The Braves and Dodgers have met three times in postseason play, all of which have come in the Division Series...Atlanta swept Los Angeles in the 1996 NLDS, while Los Angeles has won each of the last two series, in 2013 and 2018, 3-1.

RHP Ian Anderson pitched Game 2 of this series and held the Dodgers scoreless over 4.0 innings...The 6-foot-3, 170-pound rookie from Niskayuna, NY has yet to allow a run in three starts this postseason, and is one of just two pitchers in baseball history to open their postseason career with three consecutive scoreless starts of at least 4.0 innings, joining Hall-of-Famer Christy Mathewson.

RHP Dustin May makes his third start and seventh career appearance in the postseason...The 6-foot6, 180-pound native of Justin, TX, started Game 5 against Atlanta just two days ago and allowed three hits and two runs, one earned, over 2.0 innings... He walked a pair and struck out three. SERIES INFO: Atlanta beat Los Angeles, 5-1, in Game 1 of this series on Monday night, before an 8-7 win on Tuesday to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

The Braves have previously gone 2-0 in a postseason series 14 times in franchise history, and are 12-2 (.857) in these sets...They have never lost a Championship Series when taking a 2-0 lead.

Just once have the Braves took a 2-0 lead in the NLCS and played a Game 7...Atlanta was up 2-0 over Pittsburgh in 1992 and eventually won in seven games...The Braves swept Cincinnati in 1995, and went up 2-0 over the Mets in 1999 before winning in six.

Atlanta took a 3-1 series lead with Thursday night’s win, and had a 3-1 lead in a playoff series for the fifth time in franchise history...The Braves had such a lead in the 1958 World Series, 1992 NLCS, 1995 World Series and 1999 NLCS...They would win three of those four series.

The Dodgers had never come back from a 3-1 series deficit to force a Game 7 prior to this series.