Let’s evaluate the Atlanta Braves bullpen as we prepare for the Wild Card Series against the Cincinnati Reds.

MARK MELANCON

The 35-year-old Melancon has done nothing but pitch well since he came over from the San Francisco Giants before the July 31, 2019 trade deadline. Overall, he’s got a 3.30 ERA in 46 games with 22 saves and only two blown saves.

This season, Melancon had a 2.78 ERA with 22 hits allowed in 22.2 innings. He’s not a strikeout pitcher anymore, as he fanned just 14 and walked seven. But with 205 career saves, Melancon has significant experience, including 13 games in the postseason.

Last year against the Cardinals, Melancon allowed four earned runs in 3.0 innings, but he did save both games the Braves won in the division series.

WILL SMITH

Smith was signed to a big contract last winter, but COVID-19 started his Braves career off slowly. He had a 4.50 ERA in 18 games this season, and the problem was home runs. Smith gave up seven of them in only 16.0 innings pitched.

Lefty hitters batted just .200 against Smith, while right-handed hitters hit .184 against him. The home runs mainly came against right-handed hitters. Smith has pitched in two games in the postseason, both in 2016, and he gave up an unearned run in 1.1 innings.

SHANE GREENE

Greene started slowly for the Braves after he came over from the Tigers last summer, but he quickly got on track. Greene had a 2.60 ERA in 28 games this season, with nine walks and 21 strikeouts. He was a great closer for Detroit in 2018 and 2019, but Greene has settled into a role as an effective setup man.

With the schedule being so packed and not having many off days, Greene could get some save opportunities in the postseason if Melancon has pitched more than two days in a row.

CHRIS MARTIN

Isn’t if funny how Martin gets hurt in or near the postseason? He pulled up Sunday with pain in the side, so who knows if he will be ready to go by Wednesday. Don’t count on it.

Martin was great this season, with an ERA of 1.00 in 18 games. He walked just three batters in 18 innings, with 20 strikeouts, but it won’t do the Braves any good if he’s unable to pitch due to injury.

DARREN O’DAY

From 2009 through 2018, 10 full seasons, Darren O’Day was quietly one of the best setup men in the sport. He had a 2.39 ERA in those 10 years, with only 21 saves. O’Day simply found his role and thrived.

Then he hurt his hamstring and was traded to Atlanta two years ago. After finally getting healthy a year ago, O’Day has simply been the same dominant pitcher he was with the Mets, Rangers and Orioles earlier in his career.

O’Day has a 1.25 ERA in 27 games with the Braves, including a 1.10 ERA in 19 games this season. He walked five batters and struck out 22 in 16.1 innings. O’Day has been murder against lefty hitters, as they’ve hit only .110 on him this season – 1-for-10, and right-handed hitters don’t do much better (.143 batting average and a .208 OBP).

A.J. MINTER

What a comeback for Minter, who a year ago was not healthy and not even on the postseason roster. The lefty went from an ERA of 7.06 in 2019 to 0.83 this season. He was excellent, allowing only two earned runs on 15 hits in 21.2 innings, with nine walks and 24 strikeouts.

Left-handed hitters batted just .250 against Minter, but he was actually more effective against right-handed batters. He allowed a .176 batting average against right-handed hitters. The Braves will not hesitate to use Minter in a crucial situation.

GRANT DAYTON

When Dayton was in Los Angeles, he was really good (3.42 ERA in 54 games over two seasons). Alex Anthopoulos brought Dayton with him from the Dodgers, and it has turned out to be one of the best moves he’s made as general manager.

Dayton has a 2.52 ERA in 32 games with the Braves, including a 2.30 ERA in his 18 games this season. He allowed 22 hits in 27.1 innings, with 11 walks and 32 strikeouts. Lefty hitters had a .121 batting average against Dayton, while right-handed hitters batted just .257.

TYLER MATZEK

Matzek is one of the best stories of the year. He was not in spring training camp even as a non-roster player, but after getting opportunities when brought over from the minor league side, Matzek caught the Braves’ attention.

When summer camp began, the Braves wanted him there. Matzek won a job and has not looked back. He’s got a 2.79 ERA in 21 games, sometime going more than one inning. Matzek allowed nine earned runs in 29.0 innings, with 10 walks and 43 strikeouts. Left-handed batters hit just .190 against Matzek, while right-handed hitters batted .224.

Of his 21 games, Matzek pitched more than 1.0 inning 12 times, so he could be the other long man in the bullpen if a starter gets knocked out early.

JOSH TOMLIN

Tomlin was forced into a starter’s role and made five starts for the Braves this season. He had a 6.33 ERA in those games, but as a reliever Tomlin had a 2.95 ERA in 12 games and 18.1 innings. The Braves still prefer to have Tomlin be the long man, so if a starter is knocked out early – like before the fifth inning, Tomlin will likely be first on the list.

Tomlin pitched in two games with the Braves last year in the postseason against the Cardinals and did not allow a run in 3.2 innings.

LUKE JACKSON

Jackson struggled in 2020, with a 6.84 ERA in a lot of mop-up duty during his 19 appearances. He allowed 20 earned runs on 39 hits in 26.1 innings. Will he even be on the playoff roster?

Last year against the Cardinals, Jackson gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits in 2.2 innings for an ERA of 10.13.

JACOB WEBB

Instead of Jackson, the Braves should take Webb, who did not give up an earned run in his eight games (seven hits allowed in 10 innings). Webb walked fifth, though, but struck out 10. He’s healthy, throwing the ball well and has an excellent chance to make the roster.

BRYSE WILSON

The Braves may be tempted to take Wilson as a long man. He allowed only one run on eight hits in his last 8.0 innings of the season, both starts. The Braves may feel more confidence in him now with that small sample size of success.

