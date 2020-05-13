Let us not forget how good the Atlanta relief pitchers were doing when spring training was halted on March 12. They were basically ready to go, and then the pause button was pushed.

Four pitchers expected to be in the bullpen – Mark Melancon, Chris Martin, Darren O’Day and Luke Jackson – did not give up an earned run in their Grapefruit League games.

Tyler Matzek was making a case for a job in the bullpen. He was perhaps the most impressive of the bunch, as he had not allowed an earned run in his four games. Plus, Matzek had only one walk and 10 strikeouts.

Newly acquired reliever Will Smith had an ERA of 1.69 in his five games. Shane Greene was the only reliever who had a troubled spring, posting an 8.10 ERA in his six games. But Greene had done better in his final two appearances.

There were others making a case for an appearance at some point in 2020 who made a positive impression. Lefty Philip Pfeifer had a 1.23 ERA in seven games, with two walks and 10 strikeouts in 7.1 innings. While he’s a starting pitcher, Tucker Davidson is someone we could see in a relief role, as well. He had a 1.42 ERA in his five games.

Touki Toussaint showed he deserves a spot on the roster if he keeps up what he did in the Grapefruit League. Toussaint had a 2.08 ERA in three games, with three walks and eight strikeouts in 8.2 innings.

Patrick Weigel is someone who could help the Braves if needed. Weigel had a 2.45 ERA in his six games, with one walk and eight strikeouts. You can expect Josh Tomlin to be on the roster, and he was also pitching well. Tomlin had a 2.70 ERA in his four games. That was the same ERA for Huascar Ynoa, who pitched in three games.

While their numbers weren’t great. Don’t forget about Bryse Wilson, Grant Dayton, Jacob Webb and Kyle Muller – four pitchers who could be on any taxi squad for an expanded roster in the new setup.

The Braves are going to have a lot of great pitchers available for any truncated season. That could be a huge advantage, especially in the postseason.

