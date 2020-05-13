BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Don't forget how good the bullpen was before the pause button was pushed

Bill Shanks

Let us not forget how good the Atlanta relief pitchers were doing when spring training was halted on March 12. They were basically ready to go, and then the pause button was pushed.

Four pitchers expected to be in the bullpen – Mark Melancon, Chris Martin, Darren O’Day and Luke Jackson – did not give up an earned run in their Grapefruit League games.

Tyler Matzek was making a case for a job in the bullpen. He was perhaps the most impressive of the bunch, as he had not allowed an earned run in his four games. Plus, Matzek had only one walk and 10 strikeouts.

Newly acquired reliever Will Smith had an ERA of 1.69 in his five games. Shane Greene was the only reliever who had a troubled spring, posting an 8.10 ERA in his six games. But Greene had done better in his final two appearances.

There were others making a case for an appearance at some point in 2020 who made a positive impression. Lefty Philip Pfeifer had a 1.23 ERA in seven games, with two walks and 10 strikeouts in 7.1 innings. While he’s a starting pitcher, Tucker Davidson is someone we could see in a relief role, as well. He had a 1.42 ERA in his five games.

Touki Toussaint showed he deserves a spot on the roster if he keeps up what he did in the Grapefruit League. Toussaint had a 2.08 ERA in three games, with three walks and eight strikeouts in 8.2 innings.

Patrick Weigel is someone who could help the Braves if needed. Weigel had a 2.45 ERA in his six games, with one walk and eight strikeouts. You can expect Josh Tomlin to be on the roster, and he was also pitching well. Tomlin had a 2.70 ERA in his four games. That was the same ERA for Huascar Ynoa, who pitched in three games.

While their numbers weren’t great. Don’t forget about Bryse Wilson, Grant Dayton, Jacob Webb and Kyle Muller – four pitchers who could be on any taxi squad for an expanded roster in the new setup.

The Braves are going to have a lot of great pitchers available for any truncated season. That could be a huge advantage, especially in the postseason.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Braves will have to worry about the Mets at least 12 times in 2020

Bill Shanks talks with Mark Healey about the upcoming 2020 baseball season

Bill Shanks

Owners and players have three weeks to work this out

Bill Shanks talks about how both sides should show give and take to get the players back on the field

Bill Shanks

Braves may not have Cole Hamels to start shortened season

Braves starting pitcher Cole Hamels may need more time to prepare shoulder for shortened season

Bill Shanks

Baseball should aim for a July 4 start to the 2020 season

The country needs a special day on Independence Day and having baseball's opening day would make it one to remember

Bill Shanks

Braves will have a challenge in proposed new 2020 format

The Atlanta Braves will have to play their normal enemies in the NL East and face the tough AL East teams under the potential format for 2020.

Bill Shanks

What if Dale Murphy had been on the 1991 Atlanta Braves?

What if Dale Murphy had not been traded in August 1990?

Bill Shanks

We all miss the little things about a baseball season

Bill Shanks has thoughts on what he misses most about the baseball season being on pause

Bill Shanks

MLB to have a five-round amateur draft in June

The last thing the Braves needed was to add fewer prospects into the farm system, especially with several top prospects expected to graduatesoon.

Bill Shanks

Francisco Lindor would look great in a Braves uniform

Bill Shanks talks about how the Braves could be a perfect fit if the Indians decide to trade Francisco Lindor.

Bill Shanks

Nick Markakis is one of Atlanta's designated hitter candidates

Bill Shanks talks about how Marcell Ozuna and Nick Markakis could be the two leading candidates for the designated hitter

Bill Shanks