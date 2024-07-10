Braves Catcher Sean Murphy Surging Offensively at Right Time
The Atlanta Braves are on fire in Arizona, as they are actively on a four-game win streak with another game against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday night. With the team's offensive contributions now more evenly spread throughout the lineup, manager Brian Snitker’s club has reached an impressive 51-39 record for the season, with just five games left before the All-Star Break.
One of the team’s top defensive players, catcher Sean Murphy, has emerged as a significant offensive force.
On Monday night, Murphy showcased his potential with teammate Eddie Rosario and assisted in the team’s thrilling 5-4 comeback victory, which finished after 11 innings. As of late, he has been a standout performer for the Braves, contributing more than just calling games from behind home plate.
Sean Murphy has quietly rebounded after a difficult start to 2024.
The Braves 2023 All-Star had a rough beginning to 2024. He missed 49 games due to an oblique injury and returned to the team on May 27th. In 13 at-bats in May, he had a .154 average, which is to be expected after missing a good chunk of time due to injury.
Murphy had 67 at-bats in June and boasted a .239 average with 16 hits and 18 strikeouts. However, he has been superb in the past 15 days, boasting a .294 average, .368 OBP, .500 SLG, and .868 OPS. His teammates have appreciated his work behind the plate and with his bat.
“It’s just amazing to have him on this team. He is one of the best in the MLB; he’s been great.” relief pitcher Joe Jiménez stated.
The Braves catcher's biggest challenge is that he has not been utilized every day. Understandably, the team has been easing him back into the grind after his initial injury.
In fact, he has only played in seven back-to-back games in the past 29 games he has played. However, he is more than capable of being an everyday player, as he has displayed in years past.
With his exceptional play as a defensive catcher and with his bat, the former Oakland Athletic standout could be being preserved by manager Brian Snitker for when the team truly needs him in the year's second half. For now, it is a welcome sign to see him contributing as a hitter for the team.
With plenty of season left, expect him to play a more prominent role when duty calls.