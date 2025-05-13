Braves Have Chance to Finally Reach What's Been Evading Them
The Atlanta Braves walked it off against the Washington Nationals to win 4-3. They avoided blowing it to get to one game under .500. This might finally be it. They are once again one win away. After starting 0-7, they might finally be even.
A .500 has done everything it could to evade this team. The last three times they got within a win, they lost. They even dropped two out of three on the road against the Pittsburgh Pirates, who had just fired their manager.
All Spencer Schwellenbach has to do is outduel former Braves All-Star Michael Soroka. He does that. The Braves offense doesn't become the first team to get fooled by Soroka this season, and they'll do it.
Schwellenbach is coming off a strong, bounce-back game after a slide over four starts. He pitched six innings of one-run ball (unearned). Coincidentally, the Braves walked it off to win and, get this, got themselves to one game below .500. He's put in the effort to get within a game of .500. Now, he can get the team there.
They play like they did Monday night - apart from the throw in the ninth from Nick Allen - and they should be good to go. While that play was later ruled a single, a clean throw likely gets the out and the Braves win 3-1 in nine innings.
The Braves return to action looking to pull off the unthinkable on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.