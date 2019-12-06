He’s won a Rookie of the Year award, an MVP award and has been in three All-Star Games. He also helped the Chicago Cubs win their first World Series in over a century.

And for some reason, Kris Bryant may be traded this offseason. Maybe even next week at Baseball’s Winter Meetings in San Diego.

The Cubs are worried about the luxury tax. There’s also a belief they need a shakeup. It’s not a rebuilding project, but maybe they just need a different look. Reports have had other MLB executives saying the Cubs are hungry to make a major move to have a new look in 2020.

Meanwhile, the Braves may need a power hitter. The one who provided a ton of power last season, Josh Donaldson, could leave as a free agent. And if he does, the Braves will have to find a new cleanup hitter to go after Freddie Freeoung man in the lineup.

There is one asterisk to this story. The MLB Player’s Association filed a grievance on Bryant’s behalf claiming the Cubs manipulated his service time by extending his free agent clock when he came up in 2015. The hope is to make Bryant a free agent after the 2020 season instead of after the 2021 season, which could impact his trade value.

If Bryant has only one year left before free agency, he may not fetch as much in return for the Cubs in a trade. If he has two years left before he could leave, the other team may pay a higher price in a deal.

The Braves must look at Bryant as an option. He plays third base, the same spot as Donaldson, and he can hit for power, just like Donaldson. With the Braves embracing shorter contracts, having control of Bryant for one or two years might fit in with their strategy.

Would the Cubs ask for young Austin Riley in return for Bryant, or maybe some of the young pitching prospects? They may want one of Atlanta’s young outfield prospects, like Cristian Pache or Drew Waters.

Bryant would fit in perfect behind Freeman in the lineup. In his first five years in the big leagues, Bryant has averaged 28 home runs and 81 RBI, along with a .284 batting average and a .385 on base percentage.

His strikeouts, which were alarming when he first came up, have decreased. Bryant led the National League with 199 strikeouts in 559 at bats as a rookie, but last season Bryant had 145 in 543 at bats.

In Bryant’s MVP season of 2016 he hit .292 with 39 home runs and 102 RBI. He also led the NL with 121 runs scored.

Another attractive part of Bryant’s resume is his versatility. He’s mainly played third base with the Cubs (596 games), but Bryant has also played 168 games in the outfield. If the Braves kept Riley, they could have him get more time in Triple-A and then when ready Riley could take over at third and Bryant could move to left field.

What could the Braves lineup be with Bryant?

Ronald Acuna – LF

Ozzie Albies – 2B

Freddie Freeman – 1B

Kris Bryant – 3B

Nick Markakis or Adam Duvall – RF

Dansby Swanson - SS

Travis d’Arnaud – C

Ender Inciarte - CF

