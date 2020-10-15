SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Dansby Swanson feels Braves will bounce back after NLCS game three nightmare

Bill Shanks

Tonight’s Game: The Braves and Dodgers continued their best-of-seven National League Championship Series tonight with their third meeting of the season...Atlanta and Los Angeles did not play during the regular season, and last met in 2019...The Braves went 2-4 in six games against the Dodgers last season, getting swept at Dodger Stadium and winning two-of-three in Atlanta…The Braves and Dodgers have met three times in postseason play, all of which have come in the Division Series...Atlanta swept Los Angeles in the 1996 NLDS, while Los Angeles has won each of the last two series, in 2013 and 2018, three-games-to-one.

Cristian Pache I: Drove the second pitch he saw in the third inning out to left field for his first career home run…Per Elias, Pache is the first player in franchise history to homer in the postseason before doing so in the regular season, and just the seventh player in baseball history to do so…Phillies pitcher Joe Blanton did it last when he homered in Game 4 of the 2008 World Series.

Cristian Pache II: Pache homered tonight at 21 years, 330 days old, becoming the fourth-youngest Braves player to homer in the postseason…Only Ronald Acuña Jr., Andruw Jones and Brian McCann have done so at a younger age…Pache is the fifth-youngest center fielder to homer in the playoffs, older than just Acuna Jr., Jones, Bryce Harper and Mickey Mantle.

Game 3: The Braves played their 37th Game 3 of a playoff round tonight, and fell to 15-22 (.405) in these games...Atlanta is now 4-8 (.333) in Game 3 of the NLCS, and have lost five of their last six such games...Atlanta last won an NLCS Game 3 in 1999, blanking the Mets, 1-0.

For more Braves coverage, listen to The Bill Shanks Show Thursday starting at 3:00 p.m. ET on SportsRadio 93-1 WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Then after Game 4 join Bill on a Facebook Live chat on The Bill Shanks Show Facebook Page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Braves scare at the end but still beat the Dodgers 8-7 in NLCS Game Two

Braves closer Mark Melancon talks about the team winning game two of the National League Championship Series

Bill Shanks

by

Dn'tlikurjerkoffname

Kyle Wright hit hard by Dodgers in nightmare first inning in NLCS Game Three

Atlanta Braves pitcher Kyle Wright looks back on his horrible first inning in NLCS Game Three against the Dodgers

Bill Shanks

Braves manager Brian Snitker recaps horrific first inning in Game Three loss

The Atlanta Braves STILL lead the National League Championship Series after losing game three 15-3 to the Los Angeles Dodgers

Bill Shanks

Braves' starter Kyle Wright previews game three start versus Dodgers

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright previews NLCS Game Three against the Los Angeles Dodgers

Bill Shanks

Braves once again start Cristian Pache in center for NLCS Game Three

The Braves are once again going with Cristian Pache in center for game three of the NLCS against the Dodgers

Bill Shanks

Johan Camargo to start at third base for Braves in NLCS Game Three

The Atlanta Braves are up 2-0 on the Los Angeles Dodgers as we prepare for game three of the National League Championship Series

Bill Shanks

Braves send Kyle Wright to the mound in game three of the NLCS

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about Kyle Wright pitching Game Three of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers with the Braves up 2-0

Bill Shanks

Braves - Dodgers Notes - October 12 - Game One - Part One

Here are some game notes for the Braves and Dodgers for Game One of the NLCS

Bill Shanks

Braves - Dodgers Notes for Game Two

The Atlanta Braves are set to play game two of the NLCS with the Los Angeles Dodgers

Bill Shanks

Ozzie Albies talks about his home runs in the NLCS

The Atlanta Braves are up 2-0 on the Los Angeles Dodgers in large part to the hot bat of second baseman Ozzie Albies

Bill Shanks