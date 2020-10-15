Tonight’s Game: The Braves and Dodgers continued their best-of-seven National League Championship Series tonight with their third meeting of the season...Atlanta and Los Angeles did not play during the regular season, and last met in 2019...The Braves went 2-4 in six games against the Dodgers last season, getting swept at Dodger Stadium and winning two-of-three in Atlanta…The Braves and Dodgers have met three times in postseason play, all of which have come in the Division Series...Atlanta swept Los Angeles in the 1996 NLDS, while Los Angeles has won each of the last two series, in 2013 and 2018, three-games-to-one.

Cristian Pache I: Drove the second pitch he saw in the third inning out to left field for his first career home run…Per Elias, Pache is the first player in franchise history to homer in the postseason before doing so in the regular season, and just the seventh player in baseball history to do so…Phillies pitcher Joe Blanton did it last when he homered in Game 4 of the 2008 World Series.

Cristian Pache II: Pache homered tonight at 21 years, 330 days old, becoming the fourth-youngest Braves player to homer in the postseason…Only Ronald Acuña Jr., Andruw Jones and Brian McCann have done so at a younger age…Pache is the fifth-youngest center fielder to homer in the playoffs, older than just Acuna Jr., Jones, Bryce Harper and Mickey Mantle.

Game 3: The Braves played their 37th Game 3 of a playoff round tonight, and fell to 15-22 (.405) in these games...Atlanta is now 4-8 (.333) in Game 3 of the NLCS, and have lost five of their last six such games...Atlanta last won an NLCS Game 3 in 1999, blanking the Mets, 1-0.

