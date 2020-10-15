The Braves are set to play their 29th Game 4 of a playoff round today, and they are 13-15 (.464) in these games...They have lost five straight.

The Braves have yet to play a Game 4 this postseason after sweeping the Reds in two games and the Marlins in three...Atlanta lost Game 4 in the NLDS last year, and last won a Game 4 in the 2004 NLDS, beating the Astros, 6-5.

The Braves are 4-5 in Game 4 of the NLCS, and have lost their last two such games...Atlanta last won an NLCS Game 4 in 1998, beating the Padres, 8-3. YOUNG STAFF: Bryse Wilson starts tonight’s game for Atlanta at 22 years, 300 days old...Wilson becomes the fourth pitcher under the age of 27.000 to start for Atlanta this postseason.

Max Fried is the oldest Braves starter in the playoffs, pitching Game 1 of the NLCS at 26 years, 268 days. • Atlanta is just the sixth team in playoff history to have four pitchers Fried’s age or younger start in the postseason, and the first since both the Reds and A’s in 2012...The 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers, 1947 Brooklyn Dodgers and 1916 Boston Red Sox each had four such starters as well.

All nine of Atlanta’s starts this postseason have come from starters younger than 27 years old...Just eight teams in history have gotten more such starts in a single postseason, with the 2008 Tampa Bay Rays getting a majors-most 16.

Wilson and Game 2 starter Ian Anderson are just the second set of teammates in history to start games in the LCS prior to turning 23...Don Gullett started Games 1 and 5 for the Cincinnati Reds in the 1972 NLCS versus Pittsburgh, while Ross Grimsley started Game 4.

OZZIE ALBIES: Is batting .462/.429/1.000 on the series, including a 4-for-6 (.667) mark with three extrabase hits (double, two home runs) of left-handers. • Albies has hit .352 (134-for-381) off left-handers since the start of the 2018 season, including the postseason…That is the fifth highest average in the majors in that time, trailing Hanser Alberto (.391), Ryan Zimmerman (.360), Nick Castellanos (.356) and DJ LeMahieu (.354). • Albies is 3-for-11 (.273) in his career against Dodgers’ Game 4 starter Clayton Kershaw, and went 2-for-4 (.500) off him last season.

CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES: The Braves swept the Marlins in the NLDS and advanced to their first National League Championship Series since 2001…This year marks Atlanta’s 12th trip to the NLCS, and the Braves are 5-6 over their first 11 series. • The Braves have played 63 games as a franchise in the League Championship Series, the fourth most in baseball...Only the Yankees (90), Cardinals (81) and Dodgers (71) have played more.