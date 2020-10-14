WINNING STREAK: Atlanta has won all seven of its postseason games this season, tied for the longest playoff winning streak in franchise history…The Braves also won seven straight in 1995.

The seven wins are the most by the club to ever open a postseason and are tied for the secondlongest such streak by any team to open a postseason.

The 1967 Reds and 2007 Rockies both won seven straight to open their postseason runs, while the 2014 Royals won a majors-record eight straight to start the playoffs. GAME 3: The Braves are set to play their 37th Game 3 of a playoff round today, and they are 15-21 (.417) in these games...They have won each of their last three Game 3s, winning in the NLDS in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The Braves beat the Marlins, 7-0, in Game 3 of the Division Series to sweep the set and advance to the NLCS. • The Braves are 4-7 in Game 3 of the NLCS, and have lost four of their last five such games...Atlanta last won an NLCS Game 3 in 1999, blanking the Mets, 1-0. FREEMAN AND ALBIES: Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies have each homered in Games 1 & 2 of the series…They became just the sixth and seventh players in franchise history to homer in back-to-back games in the NLCS, and the first since Eddie Pérez in Games 1 & 2 of the 1999 series versus New York.

Only one Brave, Hall-of-Famer Hank Aaron in 1969, has homered in three straight games of an NLCS. • Freeman and Albies are the first players to homer in the first two games of the LCS since the Mets’ Daniel Murphy went deep in each of the four games of the 2015 NLCS vs. Chicago.

CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES: The Braves swept the Marlins in the NLDS and advanced to their first National League Championship Series since 2001…This year marks Atlanta’s 12th trip to the NLCS, and the Braves are 5-6 over their first 11 series.

The Braves have played 62 games as a franchise in the League Championship Series, tied with the Red Sox for fourth most in baseball...Only the Yankees (90), Cardinals (81) and Dodgers (70) have played more.

Atlanta is 29-33 (.468) all-time in the LCS, including a 9-12 record (.428) record over its last 21 games. • Hank Aaron holds the franchise record for homers (3) and RBI (tied, 7) in a single LCS, doing so in 1969 against the Mets...Fred McGriff also drove in seven during the 1996 series vs. St. Louis. Five Braves have been named NLCS MVP, with Eddie Pérez doing so last in 1999...Steve Avery (1991), John Smoltz (1992), Mike Devereaux (1995) and Javy López (1996) also earned the honor.