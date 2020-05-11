Reports have Major League Baseball proposing a 78-game season to the MLB Players Union early this week. The two leagues would remain intact, but the structure of the season would be different.

The National League East teams, including the Braves, for example, would play against each other and then also play the teams from the American League East.

Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic was one of several reporters to outline the format. The teams would play inside their division with four three-game series against each team totaling 48 games. Then, against the teams from the other league's division, they would play two three-game series totaling 30 more games

So, along with the Phillies, Mets, Marlins and Nationals, the Braves would also have to play the Yankees, Red Sox, Orioles, Rays and Blue Jays.

Then, in the playoffs, there would be seven teams in each league eligible compared to the normal five teams. The team with the best record in the league would get a first-round bye, while the other two division winners and the wildcard team with the best record would face the bottom three wild card teams in a best-of-three wild-card round.

Can the Braves be one of the best seven teams in the National League? Well, after winning 97 games last year and being the two-time defending NL East Champion, we certainly hope so.

You could say that under that format, it's even more important for the Braves to be set for the postseason. We know how long it has been since the franchise won a playoff series, and this year will be defined by that more than ever under this adjusted format.

First though, the Braves must once again do damage against their NL East mates. They've done that well the last two years, going 46-30 last year in the division and 49-27 in 2018. Those winning records inside the division have been a main reason they've won a lot the last two years.

The Nationals are the defending World Series champions. Even with Anthony Rendon gone, the Nationals will still be tough. The Phillies finally have a legit manager in Joe Girardi and have added shortstop Didi Gregorius and starting pitcher Zack Wheeler.

The Mets will miss Noah Syndergaard, who had Tommy John surgery, but they added Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha to join Marcus Stroman in the rotation. They hope their bullpen can be better with Dellin Betances now in the mix.

Miami is still rebuilding, but they could be more competitive this season.

As for the AL East, the Yankees and Rays look to be the biggest competition. New York has added Gerrit Cole, but they C.C. Sabathia retired and Luis Severino had Tommy John surgery. Plus, the Yankees must replace 18-game winner Domingo German, who will be suspended for 63 games this season for violation of baseball's domestic violence policy.

The Rays won 96 games last season and added several bats to the offense with the acquisitions of Jose Martinez, Manual Margot, Hunter Renfroe and Japanese star Yoshitomo Tsutsugo.

Boston has torn apart an 84-win team by sending Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers. They are rebuilding and will likely not be as big of a threat this season. The Blue Jays have added Hyun-Jin Ryu, Chase Anderson and Tanner Roark to their rotation.

Baltimore is still rebuilding, and it's unlikely they will be more competitive this year than they were a season ago.

If this format is adopted, the Braves will have three good teams in their own division and two very solid teams to play outside their division. We've talked a lot about the depth the Braves have, and it will be tested in this 78-game season that could be in place for the 2020 season.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.