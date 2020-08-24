Dansby Swanson had one heck of a game for the Braves Sunday night. He had three doubles and was on his way to tie the game in the ninth inning when Didi Gregorius made a great throw to catcher Andrew Knapp, who tagged Swanson for the final out of the game.

And man, it was close.

The Braves appealed that Knapp blocked the plate, but the path of the ball took Knapp into Swanson's way, and the review concluded it was a legal play.

The great defensive play squashed another late-inning comeback attempt by the Braves, who tore up the Phillies' bullpen Saturday night in a 6-5 victory.

The Phillies again got off to a great start scoring four runs in three innings against Atlanta starter Josh Tomlin. Then they added another run in the fourth inning off wild Touki Toussaint, who was pulled in the middle of an at bat in the fifth inning because he could not throw strikes.

But as the Braves do, they came back and never gave up. They had scored three runs in the third inning when Freddie Freeman doubled home two and then Marcell Ozuna singled home Freeman.

They had a chance in the sixth inning, as with one out Adam Duvall reached on an error and then Austin Riley doubled. But Johan Camargo struck out and the offensively-challenged Ender Inciarte grounded out.

In the ninth inning, Riley singled to get the Braves started. Johan Camargo bounced into a force out, leaving him at first base. Adeiny Hechavarria then walked. Swanson then bounced into a force out, leaving two on with two out.

Then Freeman came up and doubled into the left-center gap. Hechavarria scored and Swanson was thrown out in the close play at the plate.

It was a tough way to end the game, but the Braves always are not out of it until the final out.

Tomlin went only three innings and allowed four runs on six hits, with no walks and five strikeouts. Tomlin has done so well for the Braves as a middle reliever; it's sinful he's being forced into the starting rotation, but the team simply does not have many other options.

Ian Anderson, Atlanta's top pitching prospect, is possibly going to make his debut on Tuesday against the New York Yankees. It should be a treat for Anderson, who grew up in New York state. With Toussaint relieving, he's likely out of the rotation, for now.

The Braves are off Monday before starting the series Tuesday against the Yankees, who did not play this weekend due to the Mets' COVID-19 crisis.

