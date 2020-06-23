BravesCentral
June 24 can't get here quick enough

Bill Shanks

It's been easy for baseball fans, particularly casual baseball fans, to express their anger with comments they may not mean.

"I'm done with baseball," some might have said in the last few months. "Forget them. They don't care about us. Why should we care about them."

Yeah, we've all probably said it aloud or at least thought it. That's natural frustration that is warranted with the way the two sides have behaved.

However, now that we have a potential starting date, let's cut out that foolishness. Those who love the Atlanta Braves have reason to pay attention. Those who love the Atlanta Braves have reason to care.

This team could be really, really good.

So, don't say you don't care. You need to care. Complain all you want about what's happened, but I bet you'll be there on July 24 watching whichever team will lose to the Braves on opening night!

Yeah, I'm drinking the Braves Kool-Aid. Why not? Remember how well this team was playing when they stopped playing on March 12? Remember how good the pitchers were doing when they halted play?

The pitchers were ready to start the season. They were way ahead of the Atlanta hitters, and we all know how history has shown the pitching can be important to the Braves success. That will be the case this year, especially in a short, 60-game regular season. 

So, let's find out the rest of the details and then get started to preview the 2020 season, one that could be very special for a roster that could be one of the best in baseball.

