Game 3: The Braves played their 36th Game 3 of a playoff round today, and improved to 15-21 (.417) in these games...They have won each of their last three Game 3s, winning in the NLDS in 2018, 2019 and today…The Braves beat the Dodgers, 6-5, in Game 3 of the 2018 NLDS for their only win of the series, and scored three ninth-inning runs to rally for a 3-1 win in the 2019 NLDS vs. St. Louis.

Advance: The Braves swept the Marlins in the NLDS and will advance to their first National League Championship since 2001…This year marks Atlanta’s 12 trip to the NLCS, and the Braves are 5-6 over their first 11 series.

Sweep: Atlanta beat Miami, 7-0, today to sweep the three-game series…The Braves have had 10 chances to sweep a playoff series in franchise history, and have now done so eight times, including both rounds of this postseason…Atlanta last swept a series of at least three games in 2001, taking all three games from the Astros in the NLDS.

Winning Streak: Atlanta has won all five of its postseason games this season, the longest playoff winning streak for the club since winning six straight games in 1999 and the longest by the club to ever open a postseason…The Braves’ current playoff winning streak is tied for the third longest in franchise history, and trails just the six-game streak in 1999 and a franchise-most seven consecutive wins in 1995.

