Freddie Freeman on the Braves winning the NL East - again

Bill Shanks

Freeman Doubles: Hit a double and home run as part of a three-hit night…His double was his major league-leading 21 of the season…Even with five games remaining, Freeman has now hit the most doubles by an Atlanta-era Braves player in the team’s first 60 games of a season…The previous record was 20, held by two different players (Marcus Giles, 2003 and 2005; Johnny Estrada, 2004)…Red Worthington has the most in Braves history through this time period (27 in 1932), while Pittsburgh’s Paul Waner (33 in 1932) has the major league doubles record through the first 60 games of a season.

September 22 Clinch: The Braves have now clinched three of their last four division titles on September 22…They also won the East on this date in 2013 and 2018, along with clinching on this day in 1996 and 1997…This is the club’s most prolific division-clinching date in franchise history….The Braves won the division last year on September 20.

Postseason Outlook: By clinching the N.L. East tonight, the Braves are guaranteed to be either the No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the National League playoffs…The Braves will host a best-of-three Wild Card round at Truist Park starting on Wednesday, September 30.

Home Sweet Home: The Braves improved to 17-8 (.680) at Truist Park this season after tonight’s win…Dating to August 17 of last season, when they started a franchise record 13-game home winning streak, Atlanta has gone 33-12 (.733) here…The Braves are averaging 6.68 runs per game at home in 2020, the most in the majors.

News

Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud reacts to Braves winning NL East

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud talks about the Braves winning the NL East

Bill Shanks

Bryse Wilson pitches great to help Braves beat Marlins, win division

Bryse Wilson pitched the game of his young career Tuesday night as he helped the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins and clinch the NL East division

Bill Shanks

The Atlanta Braves beat the Marlins, win National League East

The Braves have won the National League East for the third straight season

Bill Shanks

Braves send Bryse Wilson to the mound Tuesday to clinch NL East

The Braves will try to clinch the division Tuesday against the second-place Marlins

Bill Shanks

Braves beat Marlins 5-4 to increase lead in NL East

The Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 5-4 to increase their lead in the NL East to four games with six games left

Bill Shanks

by

ScottKennedy

Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos talks about losing Cole Hamels for the rest of the season

Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos talks about Cole Hamels being out for the season

Bill Shanks

Cole Hamels out for the rest of the 2020 season

The Atlanta Braves will not have expensive starting pitcher in the postseason rotation

Bill Shanks

Huascar Ynoa goes for the Braves tonight against the Marlins

Braves manager Brian Snitker previews the last week of the regular season as his team is up three games with seven left to play

Bill Shanks

Braves host the Marlins for four games in Atlanta

The first-place Atlanta Braves have four games against the second-place Miami Marlins with game one Monday night

Bill Shanks

Braves open series with Marlins three up with seven to play

The Atlanta Braves start the week three games up with seven to play, including four against the Miami Marlins

Bill Shanks