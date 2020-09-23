Freeman Doubles: Hit a double and home run as part of a three-hit night…His double was his major league-leading 21 of the season…Even with five games remaining, Freeman has now hit the most doubles by an Atlanta-era Braves player in the team’s first 60 games of a season…The previous record was 20, held by two different players (Marcus Giles, 2003 and 2005; Johnny Estrada, 2004)…Red Worthington has the most in Braves history through this time period (27 in 1932), while Pittsburgh’s Paul Waner (33 in 1932) has the major league doubles record through the first 60 games of a season.

September 22 Clinch: The Braves have now clinched three of their last four division titles on September 22…They also won the East on this date in 2013 and 2018, along with clinching on this day in 1996 and 1997…This is the club’s most prolific division-clinching date in franchise history….The Braves won the division last year on September 20.

Postseason Outlook: By clinching the N.L. East tonight, the Braves are guaranteed to be either the No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the National League playoffs…The Braves will host a best-of-three Wild Card round at Truist Park starting on Wednesday, September 30.

Home Sweet Home: The Braves improved to 17-8 (.680) at Truist Park this season after tonight’s win…Dating to August 17 of last season, when they started a franchise record 13-game home winning streak, Atlanta has gone 33-12 (.733) here…The Braves are averaging 6.68 runs per game at home in 2020, the most in the majors.

