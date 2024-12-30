Braves Free Agent Reliever Named a Fit for NL East Rival
A longtime member of the Atlanta Braves bullpen has been tabbed as a nice fit for a National League East rival.
MLB.com’s Jessica Camerato named Braves free agent reliever AJ Minter as a realistic fit for the Washington Nationals. Yes, being “realistic” was part of the criteria.
“After Washington non-tendered All-Star closer Kyle Finnegan in November, a pitcher like Minter could bring experience to the ‘pen while southpaw Jose A. Ferrer potentially learns the closer role,” she wrote.
Minter wouldn’t be the first former Brave to ink a contract with Washington this offseason if he were to sign.
A couple weeks back, former Braves Mike Soroka signed with the Nationals. However, they plan to use Soroka as a starter. Adding Minter would provide them with some needed bullpen help.
The Washington Nationals finished 71-91 and in fourth in the NL East in 2024. A major component of their struggles was pitching, and the bullpen had a 4.14 ERA.
A healthy Minter would make an immediate impact.
In 39 appearances, Minter finished with a 2.62 ERA, a 1.01 WHIP and 35 strikeouts across 34 1/3 innings. He had his second-best ERA in a season in which he pitched in 30 games or more.
Minter has been one of the more reliable relievers on the Braves staff. In his previous three seasons, he had made 60 or more appearances with a 3.13 ERA in that time. There is a good chance he will be back fully healthy next season, and the Braves risk feeling his absence.
They’re already going to be without Joe Jimenez for all of if not all of 2025. So, in this scenario, the Braves risk being without both a key righty due to injury and a key lefty due to him signing with a rival.
It’s been reported that the Braves have interest in Padres free-agent reliever Tanner Scott. This would solve the issue of losing Minter since they would be adding another top reliever to the bullpen.
But there are no signs that a deal is remotely close and the same goes for potentially bringing back Minter as well.