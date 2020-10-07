SI.com
This Atlanta Braves team is fun to watch

Bill Shanks

MORE BRAVES NOTES:

Ian Anderson makes his second career playoff start today, and just the eighth start of his major league career. • With his start in the Wild Card Game, became the first pitcher in franchise history to start in the postseason despite making no more than six career regular season appearances. • Anderson was the first pitcher in baseball to make a postseason start with no more than six career regular season games since Cleveland’s Ryan Merritt in Game 5 of the 2016 ALCS vs. Toronto...Merritt held the Blue Jays to two hits over 4.1 scoreless innings despite pitching in just four major league games and making one start prior to the playoffs. • Started Game 2 of the Wild Card Series versus Cincinnati and earned the win after pitching 6.0 scoreless innings with two hits and two walks...He fanned nine. • He became just the fourth player in franchise history to throw at least 6.0 scoreless frames in their playoff debut, joining Steve Avery (1991), Johnny Sain (1948) and Bill James (1914), and is the only Braves rookie to do so… Anderson’s nine strikeouts matched Avery for the most by a Braves pitcher in his playoff debut. • Anderson’s 6.0 scoreless innings followed Game 1 starter Max Fried’s 7.0 scoreless…They are the first Braves teammates with back-to-back scoreless starts in the playoffs since Steve Avery and John Smoltz in Game 6 and Game 7 of the 1991 NLCS versus Pittsburgh. • Just two Braves pitchers have made consecutive scoreless starts in the postseason, with Avery being the last to do so in 1991...Lew Burdette also did so in 1957  

Bill Shanks