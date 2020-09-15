SI.com
Braves get blown out in Baltimore

Bill Shanks

After having Ian Anderson pitch 7.0 innings Saturday and then Kyle Wright pitch 6.0 innings Sunday, the Atlanta Braves starting pitching woes surfaced once again in the series opener against the Baltimore Orioles.

Touki Toussaint gave up eight runs (five earned) in only 2.2 innings and got no relief help from Luke Jackson, as the Braves played one of their worst games of the season in a loss to Baltimore 14-1.

The Orioles came in 20-26 and had lost five in a row, but the Braves took care of that losing streak by getting the Orioles on track with the win.

Toussaint allowed two home runs, walked three men and was all over the place (again) with his pitches. With all the injuries to the starting pitchers, Toussaint has been given a great opportunity more than once this season and has squandered each chance.

As a starter in five games, Toussaint has now allowed 21 runs (18 earned) on 20 hits in 20.1 innings pitched, with 13 walks, 23 strikeouts and has allowed six home runs.

Jackson came in to relieve Toussaint in the third inning and the Orioles quickly increased their lead from 5-0 to 10-0. Jackson had to go 2.1 innings to not decimate the Atlanta bullpen. He allowed five runs on six hits, two walks and struck out one batter.

The Braves' lone run came in the sixth inning when Freddie Freeman hit his 11th home run of the season.

Atlanta (28-20) will play Baltimore once again Tuesday in game two of the series.

