Trade deadline one day away as Braves grow desperate

Bill Shanks

The difference between what the Braves have gotten from Max Fried, Mike Soroka and Ian Anderson and the rest of their starting pitchers in the first 32 games is frightening.

Yes, it is frightening.

In the 11 games started by Fried, Soroka and Anderson, those three have allowed 14 runs (13 earned) on 38 hits in 59.2 innings, 21 walks and 52 strikeouts. That’s an ERA of 1.96.

In the 21 games started by everyone else, they have allowed 67 runs (65 earned) on 83 hits in 76.1 innings, 47 walks and 66 strikeouts. That’s an ERA of 7.67.

Do we need any other example of why the Atlanta Braves have no choice but to make a trade by the Monday 4:00 p.m. ET deadline?

Some could say either way, with this type of rotation, there’s little change the Braves do anything in October significant enough to warrant giving up part of the future for. That might be correct. But the front office owes it to the players to try and help the bullpen. This is a good baseball team, except for one big problem.

Jason Mackey, the Pirates beat writer for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, tweeted out late Saturday night the Braves have expressed interest in Joe Musgrove, who is on the injured list and expected to return soon from right triceps inflammation.

Joe Musgrove - August 29 2020
Could Joe Musgrove be a target for the Braves?

It’s that desperate that the Braves are interested in pitchers who are currently hurt.

MLB Network’s Jon Paul Morosi tweeted Saturday the Braves being one of three teams, along with the Twins and White Sox, interested in Angels’ right-hander Dylan Bundy. The Angels traded for Bundy last offseason and he has had his best stretch as a MLB pitcher. The 27-year-old is 4-2 with a 2.47 ERA in seven starts, with 30 hits allowed in 43.2 innings, 14 runs, 12 earned runs allowed, 11 walks and 47 strikeouts.

Dylan Bundy - August 29
Dylan Bundy is having the best season of his MLB career in 2020

Bundy pitched Saturday night against the Mariners and allowed just one run on four hits in 5.1 innings, with three walks and three strikeouts. Bundy is under control through next year, with one more year in arbitration, so his price would be a bit higher than a rental.

Lance Lynn would also be expensive since he is under contract next year for a reasonable $9.3 million. Lynn lost his first game of 2020 Saturday night giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits in six innings to the Dodgers, with three walks and six strikeouts.

Lynn has been excellent all season. In eight starts, he’s 4-1 with a 1.93 ERA. He’s allowed 30 hits in a league-leading 51.1 innings, with 13 runs (11 earned) allowed, 17 walks and 56 strikeouts. Last season, Lynn had 246 strikeouts in 208.1 innings.

One pitcher whose name had been out there as a possible available starting pitcher, Red Sox right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, went on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a mild calf strain. Eovaldi’s large contract likely priced himself out of the Braves’ market.

For more coverage of Monday’s trade deadline, listen to the Bill Shanks Show Monday at 3:00 p.m. ET on TheSuperStations.com. You can follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and email him at TheBillShanksShow@yahoo.com.

