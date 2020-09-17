SI.com
Cole Hamels gives up three runs in 3.1 innings in Atlanta debut

Bill Shanks

The Atlanta Braves lost Wednesday night to the Baltimore Orioles. They also lost the series two games to one. But the most important part of the series seemed to go well Wednesday night.

Cole Hamels made his 2020 debut and allowed three runs on three hits in 3.1 innings, with one walk and two strikeouts. Hamels threw 52 pitches and 34 strikes. 

His stuff looked decent for someone who hasn't pitched in a MLB game in just about a year. The Hamels changeup was still sharp, and his fastball reached 91 mph.

Hamels hopes to increase his pitch count in the next start, and then again in his third and final start of the regular season to prepare for the postseason.

The Braves aren't happy they lost, but again, the most important part of this game and this series was to get Hamels back on the mound. They desperately need the 36-year-old veteran to take control of one of the rotation spots for the postseason.

We'll see how he feels Friday when the Braves will likely be asked before their game with the New York  Mets. Hamels will likely start one of the early-week games next week against the Miami Marlins, in what could be an important series since the  Marlins are now only 2.5 games back of Atlanta. The Braves have 10 games remaining on the season, while the Marlins have 13 games left. 

