The Braves and Yankees meet tonight to start a two-game series with the third of four games between the clubs this season...The teams will also meet next season, April 20-21 at Yankee Stadium and then August 23-24, here in Atlanta.

The Yankees took both games at Yankee Stadium, August 11-12, winning 9-6 and then 6-3.

The Braves have lost eight straight to the Yankees here in Atlanta, getting outscored 69-28 over this stretch...The Yankees last game here in Atlanta was a 20-6 win on August 30, 2015.

Overall, the Braves are 6-20 against the Yankees at home, including the poststeason...The Yankees won all five games here during the 1999 and 1996 World Series.

RHP Ian Anderson is set to make his MLB debut today... The 6-foot-3 native of Rexford, NY, will become the first Braves pitcher to start his debut against the Yankees and the first major leaguer to do so since Tampa Bay’s Blake Snell in 2016.

RHP Gerrit Cole is set to face the Braves for the seventh time in his career and for the first time since leaving Pittsburgh after the 2017 season...The 6-foot-4, 225-pound native of Newport Beach, CA, is 3-1 with a 3.19 ERA (13 ER/36.2 IP) against the Braves, but lost his last start against them on May 22, 2017...He allowed five runs, earned, and 10 hits over 4.2 innings in a 5-2 loss.

ROSTER MOVE: The Braves today selected No. 48 Ian Anderson to the major league roster and reinstated OF Ronald Acuña Jr. from the 10-day injured list... In order to make room on the active roster, the club optioned RHP Touki Toussaint and C Alex Jackson to the team’s alternate training site at Gwinnett. • Acuña Jr. missed nine games with left wrist inflammation. • The outfielder was hitting .258 with four home runs and a .887 OPS in 18 games at the time of his injury

The Braves finish this three-series homestand with two games against the Yankees the next two days...They are 3-2 on the stand and are 4-0-1 in home sets this season...Atlanta is 10-4 (.769) at Truist Park this season, the second-best home record in the National League. • The Braves are 11-1-2 over their last 14 series here at Truist Park...The club’s only loss came last September 17-19 to Philadelphia, when the Phillies took two-of-three games. • The Braves are 5-0 in series openers at home this season...They last lost a series opening home game on September 17 of last season to Philadelphia.

RHP Ian Anderson is set to make his major league debut with tonight’s start...He is ranked by MLB. com as Atlanta’s top pitching prospect, and as the Braves’ No. 3 prospect overall...He is rated as the No. 42 prospect in baseball. • 2020 marks the third consecutive season that Atlanta’s top pitching prospect has pitched for the club in the majors. • Mike Soroka played his first full season in 2019, while top prospect Kyle Wright made his debut in September of 2018. • Atlanta selected Anderson with the third overall pick in the 2016 draft...He was Atlanta’s highest draft selection since 1991, when the Braves took Mike Kelly second overall.

With tonight’s debut, Anderson becomes the 18th first-round pick from the 2016 draft to debut, and just the fourth high schoool first-rounder to do so. • Anderson is set to become the first Atlanta starter to make his debut against the Yankees, and just the third Braves pitcher overall. • Two Braves relievers have debuted against the Yankees...Evan Phillips did so in 2018 (2.1 IP, 2 ER), and Kevin Barry did so in 2006 (3.0 IP, 0 R). • Five Atlanta starters have debuted with an Interleague start, most recently Luiz Gohara against Texas in 2017...Those five have combined to go 2-3 with a 5.40 ERA (15 ER/25.0 IP). • Anderson’s twin brother, Ben, is a pitcher in the Texas Rangers organization.

FREDDIE HEATS UP: 1B Freddie Freeman went 2-for-4 with a walk, two doubles and three RBI on Sunday night, and has now hit in a season-best eight straight games. • Dating to a doubleheader on August 9 at Philadelphia, a span of 13 games, Freeman has gone 19-for-46 (.413) with nine extra-base hits (six doubles, a triple, two home runs), and more walks (11) than strikeouts (4)...He has reached base safely in 30-of-57 (.526) plate appearances in this time. • Freeman is one 10 qualified hitters this season with more walks (21) than strikeouts (17)...Just three of those 10 batters, including Freeman, have an OPS over .900...The others are Paul Goldschmidt and Anthony Rendon.