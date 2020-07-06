BravesCentral
Braves' candidates to play first base in case Freeman can't go

Bill Shanks

Austin Riley – Last season he played six games at first base in Atlanta and started three games there. In the minor leagues, he played and started only four games at first base.

Nick Markakis – In his career, Markakis has played in six games at first base, with five starts. He played and started there only once for Atlanta, in 2016.

Tyler Flowers – While he has not played there since joining the Braves in 2016, Flowers played first base in seven games for the Chicago White Sox, with three starts there.

Adam Duvall – While with the Cincinnati Reds, Duvall played in 43 games at first base, with 27 starts.

Charlie Culberson – He’s played in 16 games at first base in his career, with four starts. Culberson has played every position on the field except center field and catcher.

Johan Camargo – Played in one game at first base for the Braves last season late in a game. Camargo never played there in the minor leagues, but the Braves think he can play anywhere.

Peter O’Brien – Once a catcher, O’Brien has mainly played in the outfield in his 54 MLB games, but he has played 19 games with 15 starts at first base for the Diamondbacks and Marlins.

Yonder Alonso – He’s been a starting first baseman in 809 of the 879 games he’s played at the position in his MLB career, with the Reds, Padres, Athletics, Mariners, Indians, White Sox and Rockies. Just two years ago, Alonso hit .250 with 23 home runs and 83 RBI.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Braves manager Brian Snitker reacts to Felix Hernandez opting out of 2020 season

Brian Snitker reacts to the decision by Felix Hernandez to opt out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns

Bill Shanks

Cole Hamels talks about the adjustments all baseball players must make

Braves left-hander Cole Hamels talks about the changes and adjustments for this different 2020 baseball season

Bill Shanks

Tyler Flowers talks about how Cole Hamels and Felix Hernandez can help the Braves

Braves catcher Tyler Flowers is confident Cole Hamels and Felix Hernandez will help Atlanta in this shortened season

Bill Shanks

Braves reportedly to start season in New York versus the Mets

The New York Post reports the Braves will start the 2020 season in New York against the Mets on July 24

Bill Shanks

Brian Snitker talks about Cole Hamels

Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about left-handed starter Cole Hamels

Bill Shanks

King Felix Hernandez opts out of 2020 season

Those hoping to see Felix Hernandez in a Braves uniform may not get their wish this season, as he has opted out of the 2020 season

Bill Shanks

Freddie Freeman and three others test positive for COVID-19

The Atlanta Braves are now dealing with the COVID-19 virus as their star player Freddie Freeman and three others have tested positive

Bill Shanks

Braves manager Brian Snitker is prepared for possible positive tests

Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about how he would deal with any illness on his team

Bill Shanks

Tyler Flowers believes the Braves players will follow baseball's protocols

Tyler Flowers talks with Bill Shanks about how he believes the Braves players will abide by the numerous rules

Bill Shanks

Cole Hamels on stretching out to start the 2020 season

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Cole Hamels talks about his hopes for getting ready for opening day

Bill Shanks