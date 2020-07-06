Austin Riley – Last season he played six games at first base in Atlanta and started three games there. In the minor leagues, he played and started only four games at first base.

Nick Markakis – In his career, Markakis has played in six games at first base, with five starts. He played and started there only once for Atlanta, in 2016.

Tyler Flowers – While he has not played there since joining the Braves in 2016, Flowers played first base in seven games for the Chicago White Sox, with three starts there.

Adam Duvall – While with the Cincinnati Reds, Duvall played in 43 games at first base, with 27 starts.

Charlie Culberson – He’s played in 16 games at first base in his career, with four starts. Culberson has played every position on the field except center field and catcher.

Johan Camargo – Played in one game at first base for the Braves last season late in a game. Camargo never played there in the minor leagues, but the Braves think he can play anywhere.

Peter O’Brien – Once a catcher, O’Brien has mainly played in the outfield in his 54 MLB games, but he has played 19 games with 15 starts at first base for the Diamondbacks and Marlins.

Yonder Alonso – He’s been a starting first baseman in 809 of the 879 games he’s played at the position in his MLB career, with the Reds, Padres, Athletics, Mariners, Indians, White Sox and Rockies. Just two years ago, Alonso hit .250 with 23 home runs and 83 RBI.

